BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 94.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.35%)
DCL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
DGKC 188.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.3%)
FCCL 51.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.35%)
FFL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.17%)
GCIL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
HUBC 160.97 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
KEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.1%)
MLCF 93.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.8%)
NBP 149.56 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-2.05%)
PAEL 45.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.16%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.24%)
POWER 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
PPL 180.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.37%)
PREMA 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.03%)
PRL 31.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.74%)
PTC 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
SNGP 116.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.83%)
SSGC 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.84%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.11%)
TRG 56.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.99%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.38%)
BR100 15,107 Decreased By -92.5 (-0.61%)
BR30 42,960 Decreased By -63.9 (-0.15%)
KSE100 149,235 Decreased By -1355.7 (-0.9%)
KSE30 45,507 Decreased By -362.3 (-0.79%)
Aug 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-22

Upcoming by-polls: PPPP seeks applications from party candidates

Naveed Butt Published 22 Aug, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) has invited applications from party candidates for the upcoming by-elections.

According to the announcement, applications have been sought for the vacant seats of NA-143 Sahiwal-III, NA-185 Dera Ghazi Khan-II, NA-96, NA-104 Faisalabad, PP-203 Sahiwal-VI, and PP-98 Faisalabad. Applications should be addressed to the secretary general of the PPPP.

Candidates for the National Assembly are required to submit their applications along with a bank draft of Rs 50,000, while Provincial Assembly candidates must attach a draft of Rs 30,000. All applications should be sent to House No 8, Street No 19, F-8/2, Zardari House, Islamabad, no later than August 28, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

by elections by polls PPPP National Assembly seats

Comments

200 characters

Upcoming by-polls: PPPP seeks applications from party candidates

Nepra hires firm for Halmore’s forensic audit

PD’s arm fails to adjust GENCOs’ staff in Discos

PM opens first-ever business facilitation centre

Karakoram Highway, PR’s ML-1 also in focus: Pakistan, China pledge to back Gwadar Port

Textile sector keeps exports in positive trajectory: PBS

Garment exporters say after meeting with Aurangzeb: ‘RLNG cost arrears recovery put on hold’

Jhal Magsi gas to help country reduce dependence on LNG, PM told

SECP releases statistics for 2024: Insurance industry’s assets soar to Rs3.554trn

Medical items, equipment from China: Customs’ values on import of 36 types fixed

Sick units: SAPM says ‘Industrial revival commission’ to be set up

Read more stories