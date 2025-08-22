Upcoming by-polls: PPPP seeks applications from party candidates

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) has invited applications from party candidates for the upcoming by-elections.

According to the announcement, applications have been sought for the vacant seats of NA-143 Sahiwal-III, NA-185 Dera Ghazi Khan-II, NA-96, NA-104 Faisalabad, PP-203 Sahiwal-VI, and PP-98 Faisalabad. Applications should be addressed to the secretary general of the PPPP.

Candidates for the National Assembly are required to submit their applications along with a bank draft of Rs 50,000, while Provincial Assembly candidates must attach a draft of Rs 30,000. All applications should be sent to House No 8, Street No 19, F-8/2, Zardari House, Islamabad, no later than August 28, 2025.

