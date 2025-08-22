BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
Pakistan

HCSTSI for timely steps to provide relief in rainfall

Recorder Report Published August 22, 2025 Updated August 22, 2025 06:09am

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI) Muhammad Saleem Memon has said that while in developed countries rainfall is celebrated by both citizens and authorities as a pleasant occasion but in Pakistan the same turns into misery for the people.

The core reasons are institutional mismanagement, poor planning, and the absence of timely and practical measures.

He said that if Hyderabad Water & Sewerage Corporation pumping stations remain fully functional, employees are paid on time and the drainage system is improved, the city could be saved from flooding. Similarly, if Hesco’s outdated infrastructure is upgraded, the frequent tripping of feeders, collapse of poles and wires, and prolonged power outages could be avoided, thus sparing citizens and businesses from suffering.

During the recent spell of rains, large parts of Hyderabad were submerged in water while prolonged electricity breakdowns caused severe hardship to both traders and residents.

He pointed out that HCSTSI has consistently conveyed suggestions and warnings to the federal, Sindh governments and relevant institutions through letters and formal communications. Unfortunately, no practical steps had been taken on these recommendations.

One major reason is that traders and stakeholders have been excluded from policy-making for the past 25 to 30 years. In the past, representatives of trade chambers were part of oversight committees, governing boards, and boards of directors of institutions, but this practice has been abolished, silencing the voice of the business community.

He emphasised that the existing administrative structure is no longer capable of addressing the enormous challenges posed by population growth, rapid urbanisation, and climate change. If extraordinary measures are not taken immediately, the little infrastructure and business activity that remains may not survive in the future.

He strongly urged the Sindh government to restore trader representation in the governing bodies and boards of all institutions, to seriously consider the recommendations of the private sector, and to involve private enterprises in outsourced services. This is the only way through which rainfall can truly become a blessing for the people and a support for the economy, instead of turning into a recurring disaster.

climate change Sindh Government Federal Government HESCO HCSTSI heavy rainfalls relief work Muhammad Saleem Memon drainage system urban floods in Sindh

