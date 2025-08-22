BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
Pakistan

Cumulative death toll reaches 771 during monsoon season

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published August 22, 2025 Updated August 22, 2025 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: The cumulative losses of the ongoing flash floods triggered by monsoon rains have reached 771 deaths, 993 injuries, 4,708 houses and 5,416 livestock, besides destruction of 631.3 kilometres of roads and 234 bridges, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) report said.

The NDMA reported that at least 24 people have lost their lives, 15 injured, 345 houses damaged and 380 livestock perished in the past 24 hours across the country. Of the 24 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, 21 in KPK, two in Sindh and one in AJK, while of 15 injuries, eight were reported in KPK and seven in AJK.

After fresh losses to life and property, the cumulative death toll has reached 771 and injuries 993 during this monsoon season that started on June 26, 2025 owing to flashfloods, landslides, mudslides and other incidents.

Moreover, the monsoon rains have also resulted in destroying a total of 4,708 houses, of which, 1,399 were fully destroyed and 3,309 partially damaged. The floodwaters swept away a total of 661.3 kilometres of roads, sweeping away 234 bridges as well as killing a total of 5,416 livestock.

According to the NDMA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province is the worst-hit province by flashfloods, cloudbursts, landslides and other heavy monsoon rains-related incidents as 465 people have been killed in KPK, 279 injured, 2,113 damaged houses and 4,806 livestock perished, followed by Punjab with 165 deaths, 584 injuries, 220 damaged houses and 121 livestock killed, Gilgit-Baltistan with 45 deaths, 42 injuries, 998 damaged houses and 67 livestock losses, Sindh with 42 deaths, 52 injuries, 209 livestock losses and 87 damaged houses, Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 23 deaths, 28 injuries, 1,081 damaged house and 213 livestock losses, Balochistan with 23 deaths, five injuries and 144 damaged houses and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with eight deaths, three injuries and 65 damaged houses.

