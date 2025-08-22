BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-22

Empty tin cans’ import: New customs values fixed

Sohail Sarfraz Published 22 Aug, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has issued new customs values on the import of empty tin cans from all origins.

The directorate has issued a valuation ruling 2022 of 2025 here on Thursday.

The customs values of Empty Tin Cans determined vide Valuation Ruling No. 1962-2025. M/s Fine Daily (Pvt) Ltd., filed a review appeal under Section 25D of the Customs Act, 1969 before the Director General, Directorate General of Customs Valuation.

The Director General vide its Order-in-Revision No. 2812025 remanded back the case with the directives that the Directorate may look into and resolve the issue after given ample opportunity of hearing to the petitioners and consider relevant documentary evidence.

The Directorate initiated the exercise for redetermination of the customs values of the aforestated items under Section 25-A of the Customs Act, 1969.

M/s Fine Daily (Pvt) Ltd, has submitted the documents which indicates higher values for the said goods and also claimed that they hold significant market share of the goods imported. However, the other stakeholders contended that due to various challenging factors, especially higher exchange rate of dollar which is affected their business and sales in the market due to high inflation rate.

Therefore, they requested that the Directorate should reconsider the valuation ruling in light of the prevailing dynamics. They further proposed that the valuation ruling must be aligned with the international prices of raw material. The relevant documents have also been submitted for perusal by the stakeholders.

The viewpoints of all relevant stakeholders were thoroughly examined during the course of proceedings, ensuring that each party’s concerns and recommendations were duly considered. In order to ensure objectivity and accuracy, a comprehensive analysis was undertaken, which incorporated multiple dimensions of evaluation. M/s. Fine Dairy (Pvt) Ltd. imported four consignments in May 2025 under the Export Facilitation Scheme, with declared customs values of US$ 2.72/Kg and US$ 2.04/Kg.

Despite their claim of a significant market share, the limited number of consignments does not provide a reliable basis for determining customs values under Section 25(1) of the Customs Act, 1969. Furthermore, the data shows that the company’s market share during the said period was approximately 2.8 percent of total imports, which does not substantiate its assertion of holding a dominant position in the market.

Furthermore, prevailing international price trends for the raw materials were also analyzed. In addition, the value addition arising from the processing and manufacturing stages of the goods was assessed to determine the impact of such processing on the final customs value. This holistic approach ensured that the valuation exercise was based on a balanced consideration of empirical data, market intelligence and stakeholder input, in accordance with the provisions of Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969.

Finally, market information obtained from surveys, credible online sources, and raw material prices were gathered, analyzed, and utilized. Based on this comprehensive evaluation, the customs values of the subject goods have been determined under sub-section (9), read with sub-section (8) of Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969, the directorate added.

