PARTLY FACETIOUS: But that’s the way the cookie crumbles

“What do you do when a position becomes more important than one’s legacy!” “Excuse me but if you are referring to what I think you are referring to you are treading on extremely dangerous…”

“Don’t be silly, I have lived in the Land of the Pure all my life and I donated my spine a long time ago so…”

“Who did you donate it to?”

“No one in this country, for sure. Anyway I would like to commend our establishment because as yet no one, but no one, has challenged the right of the executive to appoint — this is not to dent that people who know people who have influence are roped in to commend one name over another but never ever…”

“Absolutely, though extensions become a tad easier.”

“And you should support that because the requester has the institutional memory…”

“Correct, but the recent exchange of letters is missing in one pillar of the state and even though history is judging quite a few former chief justices rather poorly - those that are alive and those that are no longer with us - yet there appears to be no thought given to legacy…”

“Hmmm I get it and…”

“There is no end — without a legacy…”

“The legacy is to have your name on the notice board — you have one in the presidency, and there is one in every department and ministry and once you are on the board there is no one, I repeat no one, who can…”

“Who can say that you did not hold that office, but my point is the legacy of the name…”

“Shut up, not relevant”

“I suggest that…”

“Did anyone ask your opinion?”

“No, but I will give it nonetheless…”

“Careful hunh!”

“Right all I want to say is that if infamy dodges the footsteps of any high office holder who has since retired or left this world his name be struck from the board and…”

“Who will decide?”

“How about a panel of…”

“Given TA and DA and a monthly retainer! And that’s where the cookie crumbles, my friend.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025