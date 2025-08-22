BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 94.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.35%)
DCL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
DGKC 188.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.3%)
FCCL 51.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.35%)
FFL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.17%)
GCIL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
HUBC 160.97 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
KEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.1%)
MLCF 93.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.8%)
NBP 149.56 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-2.05%)
PAEL 45.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.16%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.24%)
POWER 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
PPL 180.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.37%)
PREMA 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.03%)
PRL 31.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.74%)
PTC 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
SNGP 116.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.83%)
SSGC 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.84%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.11%)
TRG 56.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.99%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.38%)
BR100 15,107 Decreased By -92.5 (-0.61%)
BR30 42,960 Decreased By -63.9 (-0.15%)
KSE100 149,235 Decreased By -1355.7 (-0.9%)
KSE30 45,507 Decreased By -362.3 (-0.79%)
Aug 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-08-22

PARTLY FACETIOUS: But that’s the way the cookie crumbles

“What do you do when a position becomes more important than one’s legacy!” “Excuse me but if you are...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 22 Aug, 2025 06:00am

“What do you do when a position becomes more important than one’s legacy!” “Excuse me but if you are referring to what I think you are referring to you are treading on extremely dangerous…”

“Don’t be silly, I have lived in the Land of the Pure all my life and I donated my spine a long time ago so…”

“Who did you donate it to?”

“No one in this country, for sure. Anyway I would like to commend our establishment because as yet no one, but no one, has challenged the right of the executive to appoint — this is not to dent that people who know people who have influence are roped in to commend one name over another but never ever…”

“Absolutely, though extensions become a tad easier.”

“And you should support that because the requester has the institutional memory…”

“Correct, but the recent exchange of letters is missing in one pillar of the state and even though history is judging quite a few former chief justices rather poorly - those that are alive and those that are no longer with us - yet there appears to be no thought given to legacy…”

“Hmmm I get it and…”

“There is no end — without a legacy…”

“The legacy is to have your name on the notice board — you have one in the presidency, and there is one in every department and ministry and once you are on the board there is no one, I repeat no one, who can…”

“Who can say that you did not hold that office, but my point is the legacy of the name…”

“Shut up, not relevant”

“I suggest that…”

“Did anyone ask your opinion?”

“No, but I will give it nonetheless…”

“Careful hunh!”

“Right all I want to say is that if infamy dodges the footsteps of any high office holder who has since retired or left this world his name be struck from the board and…”

“Who will decide?”

“How about a panel of…”

“Given TA and DA and a monthly retainer! And that’s where the cookie crumbles, my friend.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: But that’s the way the cookie crumbles

Nepra hires firm for Halmore’s forensic audit

PD’s arm fails to adjust GENCOs’ staff in Discos

PM opens first-ever business facilitation centre

Karakoram Highway, PR’s ML-1 also in focus: Pakistan, China pledge to back Gwadar Port

Textile sector keeps exports in positive trajectory: PBS

Garment exporters say after meeting with Aurangzeb: ‘RLNG cost arrears recovery put on hold’

Jhal Magsi gas to help country reduce dependence on LNG, PM told

SECP releases statistics for 2024: Insurance industry’s assets soar to Rs3.554trn

Medical items, equipment from China: Customs’ values on import of 36 types fixed

Sick units: SAPM says ‘Industrial revival commission’ to be set up

Read more stories