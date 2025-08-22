BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
Pakistan

Alhamra presents mesmerizing sitar-saxophone concert

Recorder Report Published 22 Aug, 2025 06:00am

LAHORE: The Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, continues its mission to preserve and promote classical musical instruments by curating soulful concerts that bridge cultures and generations. In this spirit, Alhamra hosted an enchanting Sitar and Saxophone Concert, which brought together the timeless essence of the East and the modern rhythms of the West.

The evening featured the celebrated sitar maestro Ustad Saleem Khan of the distinguished Poonch Gharana and acclaimed saxophonist Ustad Allah Rakha, whose captivating performances enthralled the audience with a seamless blend of ancient and contemporary sounds. They were accompanied by renowned Tabla player Daud Justin, drummer Atif Ali, and keyboardist Faisal Iqbal, whose artistry added remarkable depth to the fusion.

Chairman Alhamra, Razi Ahmed, graced the occasion and remarked, “The saxophone holds a unique place among modern Western instruments, and pairing it with the sitar has created an extraordinary fusion that resonated deeply with the audience. Alhamra’s mission is to introduce people to the dimensions of music that beautifully connect the East with the West.”

Executive Director Alhamra, Mehboob Alam, added, “The sitar, deeply rooted in the cultural heritage of the Subcontinent, has enchanted hearts for centuries. The fusion of sitar and saxophone is a profound step towards bringing our cultural legacy closer to the global world of music.”

The concert was hosted by Naveen Roma, in charge of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts, who conducted the evening gracefully.

