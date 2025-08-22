BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 94.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.35%)
DCL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
DGKC 188.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.3%)
FCCL 51.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.35%)
FFL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.17%)
GCIL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
HUBC 160.97 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
KEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.1%)
MLCF 93.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.8%)
NBP 149.56 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-2.05%)
PAEL 45.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.16%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.24%)
POWER 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
PPL 180.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.37%)
PREMA 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.03%)
PRL 31.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.74%)
PTC 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
SNGP 116.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.83%)
SSGC 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.84%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.11%)
TRG 56.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.99%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.38%)
BR100 15,107 Decreased By -92.5 (-0.61%)
BR30 42,960 Decreased By -63.9 (-0.15%)
KSE100 149,235 Decreased By -1355.7 (-0.9%)
KSE30 45,507 Decreased By -362.3 (-0.79%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-22

Public grievances: Nasir Shah pays surprise visit to KE head-office

Press Release Published 22 Aug, 2025 06:00am

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy, Development & Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah paid a surprise visit to the Head Office of K-Electric on public complaints and expressed serious concern over prolonged load-shedding.

He directed KE officials to take immediate and practical measures for the redressal of citizens’ grievances in order to provide relief to the public.

The Minister said that due to rains, tripping of feeders causes severe difficulties for citizens; therefore, KE staff and machinery must remain mobilized on an emergency basis.

He instructed KE to prepare a comprehensive plan for timely repair and restoration of feeders and emphasized that complaint centers should be fully activated to promptly resolve public issues.

Nasir Hussain stated that uninterrupted power supply is a fundamental right of the people. He further said that prolonged outages are not only disrupting the daily lives of citizens but also severely affecting the supply and drainage of water from pumping stations.

KE officials assured the provincial minister that the institution would further improve its services and utilize all available resources to ensure timely redressal of complaints. On this occasion, the Sindh Energy Minister announced that he would once again pay a surprise visit to KE’s Head Office to review the measures taken for addressing public grievances.

