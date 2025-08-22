Rains hit industrial, business activities across Karachi

KARACHI: Heavy rains and urban flooding badly hit industrial and business activities across Karachi, paralyzing domestic production and export consignments, and causing losses to industrialists and businessmen.

Torrential rains also damaged infrastructure and drainage systems and suspended utilities, including telecommunication, internet, and electricity to various industries, commercial areas, and SMEs, according to representatives of the business community.

President Federal B Areas Association of Trade and Industries (FBATI) Shaikh Muhammad Tehseen said that heavy rains paralyzed industrial and business activities in multiple industrial and commercial areas which have yet to be restored.

He pointed out that many industrial units, particularly SMEs located in low-lying areas were inundated by the rain and sewerage water which damaged goods’ consignments in the warehouses and factories.

Many industrial units could not continue their production and trading activities in the last few days, on the other hand, labourers of the unaffected areas could not reach on-site due to unavailability of public transport facilities.

He urged the government and the business community should work together on a rescue and emergency plan to control issues related to heavy rains and urban flooding which not only slows down the economic activities but also cost the lives of workers and the masses.

President SITE Superhighway Association of Industries (SSHAI) Masood Pervaiz said that rain water remains stranded in major industrial areas, highways, and main roads, causing slowdown in the transportation of goods and raw materials within city.

He feared that industrial productions and logistic movements may take a week to restore its normal situation, particularly in the areas badly affected by the heavy rains in this season.

The collapse of infrastructure and communication systems also tarnishes the image of the city having a huge potential to attract local and foreign investment in different sectors, he remarked.

He appealed the government to invest in the infrastructure to avert the suspension of business and economic activities and constitute a task force in coordination with industrial zones to maintain the routine economic activities within the city in any untoward situation.

President eCommerce Association—Karachi Chapter Shoaib Bhatti said that torrential rains in Karachi paralyzed the business activities of major e-commerce operators and hundreds of small online sellers.

He mentioned that multiple e-commerce stores suspended their operations and customer services over the last couple of days. On the other hand, courier and logistics companies have failed to deliver orders to customers on time.

Power outages, disruption of internet services, and stranded water on roads have badly affected the ecosystem of the entire ecommerce activities across the country due to bad weather and its after-effects in Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025