Pakistan

Rotary Club Corporate hosts reception for International team

Recorder Report Published August 22, 2025 Updated August 22, 2025 07:13am

ISLAMABAD: Rotary Club Pakistan Corporate organised a prestigious reception in honour of the visiting Rotary International delegation, led by Rotary International President Francisco Azzaro, Trustee Chair of The Rotary Foundation Holger Knaack, and International PolioPlus Committee Chair Mike McGovern.

In his address, President Azzaro, along with members of the delegation, lauded the Government of Pakistan’s commitment and progress in the eradication of polio, acknowledging the country’s remarkable efforts in partnership with Rotary.

Past Trustee Aziz Memon highlighted the on-ground challenges of polio eradication and paid tribute to the resilience and dedication of frontline polio workers serving in difficult circumstances.

Justice Farrukh Irfan Khan (retired), President of Rotary Club Pakistan Corporate, reaffirmed the Club’s resolve to serve communities in need.

Imran Ghaznavi, founder of the club, urged the corporate sector to play an active role in sustainable community service and to join hands with Rotary in its humanitarian initiatives.

The evening’s chief guest, Senator Syed Sarmad Ali, emphasised Pakistan’s strategic importance in today’s global and regional context.

He described Pakistan as a resilient nation with immense potential and as an emerging hub for global tourism.

The event was attended by the Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, Marilina Armellin, Shahzad Malik, President ICMA, Ayla Majid, the global president of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), prominent corporate sector leaders and senior journalists, who appreciated Rotary Club Pakistan Corporate’s efforts in establishing a platform that brings together business leadership for impactful service to communities.

