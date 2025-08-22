President endorses FIO’s decisions

KARACHI: The Presidency in Islamabad has reviewed a total of 24 appeals filed this year against the decisions of the Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO). Out of these, 23 decisions of the Ombudsman have been upheld, reaffirming that the Ombudsman’s rulings are not only effective and just but also constitutionally valid and reliable in addressing public grievances in the insurance sector.

As a result of the decisions endorsed by the President, affected citizens have collectively received financial relief amounting to over Rs. 50 million. This reflects the Ombudsman’s commitment to transparency, efficiency, and public welfare.

Commenting on this development, Federal Insurance Ombudsman Mumtaz Ali Shah stated that the institution’s mission is to provide every affected citizen with swift, free-of-cost, and impartial justice. “We ensure the protection of victims’ rights by holding insurance companies accountable within the framework of the law. The Presidency’s endorsement of our decisions is not only a matter of pride but also a greater responsibility for us,” he added.

He further emphasized that the Federal Insurance Ombudsman serves as an independent, free, and neutral platform for resolving complaints against insurance companies, where citizens can seek redress without legal complexities or expenses. Appeals against Ombudsman’s decisions may only be filed before the President of Pakistan, who acts as the final constitutional authority in such cases.

