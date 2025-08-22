SMBs engaged in cross-border trade: Payoneer, Stripe join hands to expand online checkout

KARACHI: Global fintech firm Payoneer has announced a strategic partnership with Stripe, a leading programmable financial services company, to strengthen its online checkout offering for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) engaged in cross-border trade.

The collaboration will initially roll out in key Asia-Pacific markets — including Pakistan, Vietnam, South Korea, China, and Hong Kong — enabling merchants to accept a wider array of payment methods. These will range from Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) options to digital wallets like Apple Pay and Goggle Pay.

Since launching three years ago, Payoneer Checkout has scaled rapidly, reaching nearly $1 billion in run-rate annual volume. Over the 12 months ending June 30, 2025, the service generated $30 million in revenue, more than doubling its growth year-on-year.

Nagesh Devata, Senior Vice President for APAC at Payoneer, said the partnership marks a pivotal step in simplifying online cross-border trade. “By combining Payoneer’s local market expertise and distribution with Stripe’s exceptional checkout technology, we’re bringing the strengths of both companies together to deliver unmatched value to our customers,” he noted.

Industry experts say the tie-up is designed to help SMBs boost customer conversion rates, improve acceptance levels, reduce fraud, and broaden payment choices for direct-to-consumer eCommerce.

The move also aligns with Payoneer’s long-term vision of expanding its SMB financial stack through strategic, high-impact partnerships. With Stripe’s advanced technology backing the platform, the companies expect to enhance the global checkout experience for entrepreneurs and businesses navigating the complexities of international eCommerce.

