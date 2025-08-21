BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 94.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.35%)
DCL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
DGKC 188.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.3%)
FCCL 51.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.35%)
FFL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.17%)
GCIL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
HUBC 160.97 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
KEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.1%)
MLCF 93.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.8%)
NBP 149.56 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-2.05%)
PAEL 45.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.16%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.24%)
POWER 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
PPL 180.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.37%)
PREMA 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.03%)
PRL 31.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.74%)
PTC 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
SNGP 116.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.83%)
SSGC 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.84%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.11%)
TRG 56.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.99%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.38%)
BR100 15,107 Decreased By -92.5 (-0.61%)
BR30 42,960 Decreased By -63.9 (-0.15%)
KSE100 149,235 Decreased By -1355.7 (-0.9%)
KSE30 45,507 Decreased By -362.3 (-0.79%)
Sports

India formalises ban on bilateral cricket with Pakistan, clears Asia Cup clash

BR Web Desk Published August 21, 2025

India’s sports ministry on Thursday announced a new, firm policy prohibiting all bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan, including matches held on neutral grounds.

However, the ministry clarified that this ban does not apply to multilateral tournaments such as the Asia Cup, allowing the much-anticipated cricket showdown between India and Pakistan to proceed as planned.

According to a ministry source, the policy reflects India’s broader diplomatic stance towards Pakistan. It expressly bars Indian teams from traveling to Pakistan or hosting Pakistani teams at home, but leaves room for engagement through international bodies and competitions.

Officials emphasised that India will participate in global multi-nation events even if they feature Pakistani competitors, so long as they align with international sports norms and national interests.

No Babar, Rizwan in Pakistan squads for UAE T20I tri-series, Asia Cup

For instance, the upcoming Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan is confirmed to take place in Dubai, maintaining continuity within the multilateral tournament framework.

This policy shift underscores New Delhi’s commitment to separating sporting engagements from political tensions, pursuing international cricket participation without bilateral ties.

Asia Cup T20 Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2025 cricket ban

