India formalises ban on bilateral cricket with Pakistan, clears Asia Cup clash

India’s sports ministry on Thursday announced a new, firm policy prohibiting all bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan, including matches held on neutral grounds.

However, the ministry clarified that this ban does not apply to multilateral tournaments such as the Asia Cup, allowing the much-anticipated cricket showdown between India and Pakistan to proceed as planned.

According to a ministry source, the policy reflects India’s broader diplomatic stance towards Pakistan. It expressly bars Indian teams from traveling to Pakistan or hosting Pakistani teams at home, but leaves room for engagement through international bodies and competitions.

Officials emphasised that India will participate in global multi-nation events even if they feature Pakistani competitors, so long as they align with international sports norms and national interests.

For instance, the upcoming Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan is confirmed to take place in Dubai, maintaining continuity within the multilateral tournament framework.

This policy shift underscores New Delhi’s commitment to separating sporting engagements from political tensions, pursuing international cricket participation without bilateral ties.