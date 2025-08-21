Four killed in gas leak at pharma company in India, CNN-News18 reports

At least four workers were killed in a gas leak at a pharmaceutical company in India’s western state of Maharashtra, broadcaster CNN-News18 reported on Thursday, citing officials.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Aug 20
|
282.15
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Aug 20
|
281.95
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Aug 21
|
147.57
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Aug 21
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Aug 21
|
1.35
|
Euro to USD / Aug 21
|
1.17
|
UK LIBOR % / Aug 20
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Aug 20
|
6,395.78
|
Nasdaq / Aug 20
|
21,172.86
|
Dow Jones / Aug 20
|
44,938.31
|
India Sensex / Aug 21
|
82,113.36
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Aug 21
|
42,610.17
|
Hang Seng / Aug 21
|
25,107.16
|
FTSE 100 / Aug 21
|
9,289.10
|
Germany DAX 30 / Aug 21
|
24,296.36
|
France CAC40 / Aug 21
|
7,954.81
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Aug 20
|
16,480
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Aug 20
|
304,526
|
Petrol/Litre / Aug 21
|
264.61
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Aug 21
|
63.30
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Aug 21
|
3,340.49
|
Diesel/Litre / Aug 21
|
272.99
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Aug 21
|
67.54
|Stock
|Price
|
Tri-Star Power / Aug 21
Tri-Star Power Limited(TSPL)
|
10.62
▲ 1 (10.4%)
|
Ansari Sug. / Aug 21
Ansari Sugar Mills Limited(ANSM)
|
10.74
▲ 1 (10.27%)
|
Kohinoor Power / Aug 21
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
10.75
▲ 1 (10.26%)
|
Next Capital / Aug 21
Next Capital Limited(NEXT)
|
10.77
▲ 1 (10.24%)
|
Paramount Mod / Aug 21
First Paramount Modaraba(FPRM)
|
11.50
▲ 1.05 (10.05%)
|
Ali Asghar / Aug 21
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
62.78
▲ 5.71 (10.01%)
|
Asim Textile / Aug 21
Asim Textile Mills Limited(ASTM)
|
38.13
▲ 3.47 (10.01%)
|
Jubilee Spinning / Aug 21
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
36.06
▲ 3.28 (10.01%)
|
Popular Islamic / Aug 21
Popular Islamic Modaraba(PIM)
|
19.45
▲ 1.77 (10.01%)
|
Pak. P.V.C. / Aug 21
Pakistan PVC Limited(PPVC)
|
19.56
▲ 1.78 (10.01%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Baba Farid Sugar / Aug 21
Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited(BAFS)
|
286.02
▼ -31.78 (-10%)
|
Quetta Textile / Aug 21
Quetta Textile Mills Limited(QUET)
|
18.74
▼ -2.08 (-9.99%)
|
TPL Life Insur. / Aug 21
TPL Life Insurance Limited(TPLL)
|
44.11
▼ -4.89 (-9.98%)
|
Premier Insurance / Aug 21
Premier Insurance Limited(PINL)
|
8.48
▼ -0.77 (-8.32%)
|
Sindh Modaraba / Aug 21
Sindh Modaraba(SINDM)
|
14.10
▼ -1.17 (-7.66%)
|
Hussain Industries / Aug 21
Husein Industries Limited(HUSI)
|
27.71
▼ -2.29 (-7.63%)
|
Pak Leather / Aug 21
Pak Leather Crafts Limited(PAKL)
|
33.07
▼ -2.68 (-7.5%)
|
Shahtaj Textile / Aug 21
Shahtaj Textile Limited(STJT)
|
76
▼ -5.98 (-7.29%)
|
Gulistan Sp. / Aug 21
Gulistan Spinning Mills Limited(GUSM)
|
10.95
▼ -0.85 (-7.2%)
|
D.M. Corporation / Aug 21
D.M. Corporation Limited(DMC)
|
49.01
▼ -3.76 (-7.13%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Aug 21
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
62,087,443
▲ 0.52
|
Pak Elektron / Aug 21
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
57,228,568
▲ 3.03
|
Telecard Limited / Aug 21
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
56,939,244
▲ 0.23
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Aug 21
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
56,481,582
▲ 0.34
|
Al-Shaheer Corp / Aug 21
Al Shaheer Corporation Limited(ASC)
|
56,270,911
▲ 1.48
|
B.O.Punjab / Aug 21
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
52,059,518
▼ -0.3
|
WorldCall Telecom / Aug 21
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
35,544,070
▼ -0.05
|
The Searle Co. / Aug 21
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
30,420,099
▲ 11.14
|
GhaniGlobalGlass / Aug 21
Ghani Global Glass Limited(GGGL)
|
27,114,673
▲ 1.01
|
Citi Pharma Ltd / Aug 21
Citi Pharma Limited(CPHL)
|
25,889,093
▲ 0.33
