Four killed in gas leak at pharma company in India, CNN-News18 reports

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2025 09:36pm

At least four workers were killed in a gas leak at a pharmaceutical company in India’s western state of Maharashtra, broadcaster CNN-News18 reported on Thursday, citing officials.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

