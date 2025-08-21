BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
Pakistan

ADB to provide $410 million package for Barrick-run Pakistan mine, sources say

  • Islamabad hopes project to serve as springboard to draw more foreign interest to its mineral sector
Reuters Published August 21, 2025 Updated August 21, 2025 08:04pm

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide a $410 million financing package to help develop Pakistan’s Reko Diq copper mine, one of the world’s largest untapped deposits, which will be operated by Barrick Gold, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Islamabad hopes the project will serve as a springboard to draw more foreign interest to its mineral sector, particularly to exploit rare earth deposits. Pakistan has already attracted interest from the Trump administration and offered future concessions to U.S. companies.

The loans and a financing guarantee will support development of Reko Diq, which is expected to produce copper and gold from 2028 and generate about $70 billion in free cash flow over its lifespan.

Barrick, Komatsu ink $440mn deal for Pakistan’s Reko Diq mines

The financing is composed of two loans totalling $300 million to Barrick and a $110 million financing guarantee for the government of Pakistan, both sources said ahead of the official announcement.

The $6.6 billion project in Balochistan is 50% owned by Barrick with the other half held by the federal and provincial governments.

ADB, the petroleum ministry and Barrick did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The project aims to raise upwards of $2 billion and has a previous agreement for $700 million in financing from the International Finance Corporation, the World Bank’s private investment arm.

The project’s developers are in talks with other prospective financiers, including the U.S. Export-Import Bank, Export Development Canada and Japan’s JBIC and expect to sign term sheets this quarter, project director Tim Cribb told Reuters in April.

OGDCL, PPL boost Reko Diq commitments to $715mn apiece

Reko Diq, delayed for years by a legal dispute that was settled in 2022, will produce 200,000 metric tons of copper annually in its first phase, rising to 400,000 tons after an expansion.

Barrick says the mine could operate beyond its 37-year life through upgrades and further exploration.

