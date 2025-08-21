BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 94.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.35%)
DCL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
DGKC 188.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.3%)
FCCL 51.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.35%)
FFL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.17%)
GCIL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
HUBC 160.97 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
KEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.1%)
MLCF 93.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.8%)
NBP 149.56 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-2.05%)
PAEL 45.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.16%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.24%)
POWER 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
PPL 180.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.37%)
PREMA 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.03%)
PRL 31.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.74%)
PTC 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
SNGP 116.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.83%)
SSGC 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.84%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.11%)
TRG 56.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.99%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.38%)
BR100 15,107 Decreased By -92.5 (-0.61%)
BR30 42,960 Decreased By -63.9 (-0.15%)
KSE100 149,235 Decreased By -1355.7 (-0.9%)
KSE30 45,507 Decreased By -362.3 (-0.79%)
Aug 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India snaps up steeply discounted palm oil from Colombia, Guatemala

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2025 05:42pm

MUMBAI: Indian importers for the first time bought palm oil from Colombia and Guatemala as producers sitting on surplus stocks offered cargoes at steep discounts, four trade sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Indonesia and Malaysia dominate global palm oil supplies and are the main suppliers to India, which imported 9 million tons of palm oil in 2023/24. Colombia and Guatemala, the fourth- and sixth-largest producers of palm oil, usually export their surplus stocks to Europe and North America.

Rising production in the two Latin American countries and their ability to divert their supplies could weigh on benchmark Malaysian palm oil futures, industry officials said.

Colombian and Guatemalan cargoes were offered at steep discounts on a free-on-board (FOB) basis to ensure their landed cost at Indian ports remained lower than supplies from Malaysia and Indonesia, said a Mumbai-based dealer at a global trading house, who declined to be named in line with company policy.

Indian buyers prefer quick shipments, and the shipping time from South America is about 45 days, but the discounts were enough to lure them, the dealer said.

India’s July palm oil imports fall as soyoil jumps to 3-year high

The landed cost of South American palm oil at Indian ports was more than $10 per ton lower than supplies from Indonesia and Malaysia, another Mumbai-based dealer said.

Crude palm oil (CPO) is currently being offered at about $1,165 a ton, including cost, insurance and freight (CIF), in India for October delivery.

Freight to ship palm oil from the Americas is about $90 per ton, compared with $45 from Southeast Asia, said Sandeep Bajoria, chief executive of Sunvin Group, a Mumbai-based brokerage.

Vessels will be loaded at South American ports in September to arrive at India’s Kandla port in October, said a New Delhi-based dealer.

Latin America exports half of its 5 million tons of palm oil, and India’s first purchases from the region could open the door to more supplies, said Aashish Acharya, vice president at Patanjali Foods Ltd, a leading importer of edible oils.

Palm oil demand has been rising and will remain robust in the coming months due to the festival season in India, Acharya said.

Festival season starts in September and sees increased demand for edible oils to produce sweets and fried foods. Demand usually dips again during winter months.

India Palm Oil palm oil export palm oil import Palm oil market India’s palm oil

Comments

200 characters

India snaps up steeply discounted palm oil from Colombia, Guatemala

Profit-taking grips PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 1,300 points

More monsoon rains deluge various parts of Karachi

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $13mn, clock in at $14.26bn

At least 34 injured, including four critically, in Karachi firecracker warehouse blaze

Pakistani rupee registers 10th successive gain against US dollar

PTI or its apology not discussed in Brussels, DG ISPR rebuts journalist’s claim

PM Shehbaz reaches out to political leaders; assures support to handle flood situation

Pakistan, China pledge to uphold friendship for regional peace, stability

Pakistan gets offers in 200,000 tons sugar tender, traders say

Poland agrees to boost employment opportunities for Pakistani workers

Read more stories