World

Vance says Europe must bear ‘lion’s share’ of Ukraine’s security

AFP Published 21 Aug, 2025 05:19pm
U.S. Vice President JD Vance meets members of the National Guard during a visit to Union Station on August 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Photo: AFP
U.S. Vice President JD Vance meets members of the National Guard during a visit to Union Station on August 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: Europe will have to bear “the lion’s share of the burden” for Ukraine’s security, US Vice President JD Vance said as Washington pushes for an end to the war that began with Russia’s 2022 invasion.

Vance was asked on Fox News program “Ingraham Angle” on Wednesday night about security guarantees for Ukraine and the extent of Europe’s involvement, subjects raised during a flurry of high-level summits held over the past week to seek an end to the war.

“Well, I don’t think we should carry the burden here,” Vance said.

“It’s their continent. It’s their security, and the president’s been very clear, they’re going to have to step up here.”

US, NATO planners start to craft Ukraine security guarantee options

Vance also said that, while Washington would help end the withering conflict, European nations must lead on security arrangements. He did not give specific details.

“The United States is open to having the conversation, but we’re not going to make commitments until we figure out what’s going to be necessary to stop the war in the first place,” he said.

US President Donald Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska last week before hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders in Washington on Monday.

However, while Trump said Putin had agreed to meet Zelensky and accept some Western security guarantees for Ukraine, those promises have been met with extreme caution by Kyiv and Western capitals, and many details remain vague.

Zelensky said in remarks released on Thursday that he could meet Putin only after allies agreed on the “architecture” of security guarantees that would deter future Russian attacks.

His comments came as Russia launched hundreds of drones and missiles against Ukraine overnight in the biggest barrage since mid-July, killing one person and wounding many others.

On Wednesday, Moscow played down the prospect of a summit between Putin and Zelensky any time soon and said it wants to be included in discussions on future security guarantees for Ukraine.

Ukraine Russia Ukraine conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russia Ukraine talks Ukraine peace talks Russian war in Ukraine Ukraine drone attack Ukraine peace deal U.S. Vice President JD Vance

