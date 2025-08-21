Pakistan has a mounting garbage problem

Pakistan generates 49.6 million tonnes of solid waste annually yet the federal government has allocated no money for the purpose of waste management in its 2025-2026 budget.

This glaring disconnect between policy rhetoric and financial reality explains the fundamental failure of Pakistan’s legal framework to address what experts speaking to Business Recorder call a mounting garbage problem.

In a country where cities are littered with garbage, while recyclable material worth millions goes to waste, outdated waste management laws represent a missed opportunity that could transform urban landscapes from dumping grounds to resource hubs.

Dr Tanveer Ahmed Gadhi - who is an assistant professor at the US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Water at Mehran University of Engineering & Technology Jamshoro - said Pakistan’s waste management system struggles with an inefficient coordination mechanism, leading to significant environmental and economic losses.

Major cities like Karachi and Lahore generate over 20,000 tons of solid waste annually, out of which only 40% are sent to engineered landfills.

A lost opportunity

There is a lost opportunity to generate energy from manure, and livestock, agricultural industrial and municipal waste to meet the coountry’s 60% primary energy demand, he said.

Meanwhile, plastic recycling rate remains below 10% and the recycling sector remains severely underdeveloped, with only 3% of plastic waste currently recycled in Pakistan, even though the country generates 2 million tonnes of plastic waste annually.

This inefficiency directly costs an estimated loss of $1.2 billion annually to the economy.

He said the situation demands a centralized monitoring system, public-private partnerships, and ‘Extended Producer Responsibility’ - a policy approach that holds producers financially and physically responsible for their products and packaging at the end of their useful life, including collection, sorting, recycling, and safe disposal.

Meanwhile, researcher and undergraduate student of the same centre, Syed Samiya Shah, said the country’s waste ends up contaminating open fields, waterways, and roadsides.

Cities like Lahore could significantly benefit from recycling, with current recycling operations already generating Rs271 million revenue from 21.2% of solid waste collected from the city, whereas the estimated worth is approximately Rs530 million if the city was given a higher industrial status.

The environmental cost is equally severe, with formally registered institutions managing only 50% of Pakistan’s municipal waste, leaving the remainder to informal entrepreneurs who lack proper infrastructure and environmental safeguards.

What does the law say?

The country’s waste management legal architecture appears comprehensive on paper.

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PEPA) 1997 established a regulatory framework while the National Environmental Policy 2005 provides overarching guidelines for addressing environmental issues, including waste management. Although the country has adequate legislation, it unfortunately does not have a national institution for proper waste management.

The 18th Amendment has also complicated matters by making waste management a provincial subject while creating coordination challenges between federal and provincial regulations.

The 2024-2025 federal budget has revealed a lack of serious commitment to waste management.

While Sindh allocated Rs28.4 billion for waste management in the budget, a 58% increase from the previous year’s Rs18 billion allocation, the federal government provided no dedicated waste management allocation.

Punjab allocated Rs5 billion for two modern landfill sites - Rs4.5 billion for one in Faisalabad and Rs500 million for one in Gujranwala.

However, an absence of a central monitoring and coordinating authority has created a vacuum; each province operates in isolation with different standards and with no unified enforcement mechanism.

Moreover, provincial allocations reveal a critical flaw in post-18th Amendment decentralization: Selective urban prioritization. Sindh and Punjab’s billions of budgets for solid waste management primarily target major metropolitan areas, such as Karachi, Lahore, and Faisalabad, while smaller cities and towns remain neglected.

This defeats the core principle of decentralization, which was meant to ensure equitable service delivery across all urban and rural areas. The result is a two-tier system where major cities receive provincial attention while smaller municipalities struggle.

Meanwhile, PEPA and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCC) lack proper coordination mechanisms to ensure equitable implementation across all municipal tiers.

A centralized solution

Shah and Dr Gadhi believe that Pakistan needs a centralized monitoring and guidelines system that ensures provincial policies translate effectively to smaller cities and towns.

This federal oversight would guide provincial policies towards comprehensive coverage that includes secondary cities, tehsils, and rural areas that currently fall through the cracks of provincial planning, while enforcing existing circular economy regulations that remain unimplemented despite the policy framework.

The two experts recommend that regulations should require manufacturers to manage their products’ entire lifecycle, shifting responsibility from municipalities to producers.

To reduce dependency on expensive foreign contractors while building local capacity, the government should leverage the informal recycling sector, which already handles significant waste volumes, by formalizing and supporting these operations, they said.

Legal reforms alone won’t suffice without corresponding financial mechanisms. Pakistan needs a dedicated waste management cess on generators, green bonds for financing waste infrastructure, and inclusion of the waste sector in the new carbon levy system introduced in the 2025-2026 budget.

Pakistan’s waste crisis reflects weak institutions, poor coordination between federal and provincial governments, inadequate financing, and a lack of long-term planning.

International examples demonstrate that successful waste management requires coordinated national strategies with federal oversight, standardized regulations and financial commitment, all of which is currently missing from Pakistan’s approach.