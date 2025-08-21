BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 94.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.35%)
DCL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
DGKC 188.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.3%)
FCCL 51.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.35%)
FFL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.17%)
GCIL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
HUBC 160.97 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
KEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.1%)
MLCF 93.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.8%)
NBP 149.56 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-2.05%)
PAEL 45.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.16%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.24%)
POWER 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
PPL 180.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.37%)
PREMA 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.03%)
PRL 31.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.74%)
PTC 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
SNGP 116.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.83%)
SSGC 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.84%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.11%)
TRG 56.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.99%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.38%)
BR100 15,107 Decreased By -92.5 (-0.61%)
BR30 42,960 Decreased By -63.9 (-0.15%)
KSE100 149,235 Decreased By -1355.7 (-0.9%)
KSE30 45,507 Decreased By -362.3 (-0.79%)
Aug 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India government has not quantified loss to exchequer due to tax cuts, says state minister

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2025 04:41pm

NEW DELHI: India’s federal government has not quantified the loss to the exchequer due to a lowering of the goods and services tax rates but a state ministers’ panel has endorsed the new rate structure, state ministers said on Thursday.

India’s government plans to slash the consumption tax it charges consumers and businesses by October, and proposed a two-rate structure of 5% and 18%, doing away with the 12% and 28% tax imposed on some items, a top official said last week.

The states ministers’ panel also recommended an additional levy on high-end luxury cars and other luxury items, or the so-called sin goods, which are proposed to be taxed at a new rate of 40%, one of the state ministers said.

India panel proposes exempting taxes on health, life insurance

The final decision will be taken by the GST council, which is chaired by the federal finance minister and includes all state finance ministers as members.

The GST council meeting is expected in September or October, before the Hindu festival of Diwali, the country’s biggest shopping season, celebrated in late-October this year.

A panel of Indian state ministers on GST has proposed exempting tax on health and life insurance premiums for individuals, two state ministers told reporters on Wednesday.

India indian economy Indian tax India tax

Comments

200 characters

India government has not quantified loss to exchequer due to tax cuts, says state minister

Profit-taking grips PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 1,300 points

More monsoon rains deluge various parts of Karachi

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $13mn, clock in at $14.26bn

At least 34 injured, including four critically, in Karachi firecracker warehouse blaze

Pakistani rupee registers 10th successive gain against US dollar

PTI or its apology not discussed in Brussels, DG ISPR rebuts journalist’s claim

PM Shehbaz reaches out to political leaders; assures support to handle flood situation

Pakistan, China pledge to uphold friendship for regional peace, stability

Pakistan gets offers in 200,000 tons sugar tender, traders say

Poland agrees to boost employment opportunities for Pakistani workers

Read more stories