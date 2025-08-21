Poland agrees to boost employment opportunities for Pakistani workers

The governments of Pakistan and Poland have agreed to strengthen cooperation to create employment opportunities for Pakistani workers and expand labour mobility between the two countries.

The development came during a meeting between Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Polish Ambassador to Pakistan, Maciej Pisarski.

The discussion focused on bilateral relations and proposals to provide employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Poland, read a statement on Thursday.

During the meeting, Salik stated that over the past year, Pakistan exported products worth $450 million to Poland in the sectors of textiles, leather, and sports.

The Polish envoy expressed condolences for the loss of life and property due to recent floods in various areas of Pakistan.

“He also indicated that there are employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Poland, and that stringent measures have been taken to curb illegal immigration,” he said.

It was learnt that Poland’s Foreign Minister will visit Pakistan in October, during which several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed.

Salik Hussain noted that in one year, 742,000 Pakistanis went abroad for employment, and that Pakistan ranks fourth worldwide in exporting its workforce.

He informed the Polish envoy that strong actions have been taken to prevent illegal immigration. Pilot projects with Korea and Japan to employ Pakistanis are progressing successfully.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to enhance cooperation to provide employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Poland.

The Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment (BE&OE) and the Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) registered 727,381 workers for overseas employment in 2024, according to The Economic Survey 2024-25.

According to BE&OE, more than 62% (452,562) of Pakistani workers moved to Saudi Arabia for employment, followed by Oman (11%), to earn a living. UAE employed 64,130 Pakistani workers (9%) while Qatar offered jobs to 40,818 individuals (6%). Bahrain and Malaysia hosted 25,198 workers (3%) and 5,790 workers (1%), respectively.