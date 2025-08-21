BML 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
BOP 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 95.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.85%)
DCL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
DGKC 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.76%)
FCCL 52.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.85%)
FFL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.71%)
GCIL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.96%)
HUBC 159.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.51%)
KEL 5.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
MLCF 93.98 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.01%)
NBP 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.78%)
PAEL 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.73%)
PIAHCLA 19.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.24%)
POWER 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.24%)
PPL 181.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.23%)
PREMA 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
PRL 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.9%)
PTC 23.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
SSGC 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.19%)
TPLP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
TREET 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.49%)
TRG 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,086 Decreased By -113.1 (-0.74%)
BR30 42,850 Decreased By -173.9 (-0.4%)
KSE100 149,321 Decreased By -1270.3 (-0.84%)
KSE30 45,524 Decreased By -345.3 (-0.75%)
Aug 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Coach Cahill confident Sinner will be fine ahead of US Open defence

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2025 01:22pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Darren Cahill has played down concerns about Jannik Sinner’s health after he was forced to retire from the Cincinnati Open final, saying the world number one is recovering and they are confident he will be ready ahead of his U.S. Open defence.

The 24-year-old Italian withdrew from the U.S. Open mixed doubles event, where he was to partner Katerina Siniakova, a day after illness forced him to retire five games into his Cincinnati final against world number two Carlos Alcaraz.

Cahill said the Australian Open and Wimbledon champion was suffering from a virus.

“I spoke briefly with him last night. He was feeling a little better,” Cahill told ESPN on Wednesday. “He’ll rest, that’s the plan, and I hope he can get on the court on Thursday and start hitting some balls. We’re confident he’ll be fine.”

The U.S. Open runs from August 24 to September 7.

US open tennis Darren Cahill

Comments

200 characters

Coach Cahill confident Sinner will be fine ahead of US Open defence

Profit-taking erases early gains as KSE-100 sheds nearly 1,900 points

‘Widespread rain’ likely to hit Karachi today

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

PM Shehbaz reaches out to political leaders; assures support to handle flood situation

Pakistan, China pledge to uphold friendship for regional peace, stability

Pakistan tyre maker commissions 2.5MW solar power system at manufacturing facility

Gold price in Pakistan rises by Rs2,000 per tola

Pakistan calls for fighting terrorism ‘without double standards’

Pakistan, Bangladesh hold talks on industrial collaborations

China calls for enhancing exchanges, security with Pakistan, Afghanistan

Read more stories