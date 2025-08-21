BML 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
Perspectives

Monsoon madness: one day, four rides, and a whole lot of Karachi

Hussain Afzal Published August 21, 2025 Updated August 21, 2025 02:07pm
People wade through a flooded road after the monsoon rain in Karachi, Pakistan, August 19, 2025. Photo Reuters
People wade through a flooded road after the monsoon rain in Karachi, Pakistan, August 19, 2025. Photo Reuters

Karachi and rain have a complicated relationship - a little like an old couple that loves each other deeply but can’t help turning every interaction into absolute chaos. It’s beautiful, yes, but also messy, dramatic, and completely unpredictable. And on Tuesday, I had a front-row seat to the madness.

It all started like any other morning. Grey skies, distant thunder, and that heavy, sticky pre-rain Karachi air. I stepped out for work hoping I could beat the rain. But just as I locked the gate behind me - boom - the heavens opened. Within seconds, I was soaked, and so was the city.

Still, I soldiered on, made my way to the bike, and tried to kick-start it like always. Nothing. Tried again. Still nothing. I gave it five attempts before reality set in - the rain had won Round One. Begrudgingly, I pulled out my phone and booked a ride-hailing bike. The rider showed up like a true Karachi savior, weaving through puddles and traffic to get me to work.

By afternoon, it felt like the entire sky had decided to descend onto the city. This wasn’t just rain - it was a full-blown downpour. From our office window, we watched the street outside transform into a canal. People wading through water up to their waists, cars stalled, horns blaring, and the ever-familiar smell of wet garbage mixed with rain. Classic Karachi.

Inside, we were safe and dry - but trapped. Urban flooding had created a moat around the office. Roads were jammed, and rides were either unavailable or refusing to come near the area. So we waited.

It wasn’t until around 9pm that a colleague offered to drop me to Numaish, thinking I might have better luck getting home from there. Driving through flooded roads in the dark, dodging open manholes and submerged medians, was another kind of Karachi adventure. We passed people still trying to push their bikes through water, families huddled on footpaths, and the occasional chai stall still open because - well, Karachi never sleeps.

That’s Karachi for you. Flooded roads, flickering lights, broken bikes - and an unbeatable spirit.

At Numaish, I stood under a streetlight, trying to flag down a rickshaw. One stopped, but the driver flat-out refused to go towards my area. Another didn’t even slow down. Just when I was contemplating walking all the way home, a man standing nearby said, “Bus aa rahi hai, le lo.” I turned, saw the faint headlights in the distance, and without thinking twice, hopped on.

The bus was packed and humid, windows fogged up, everyone equally exhausted. But it was moving - and that’s all I needed. It took me close enough to my area, from where I walked the last 2 kilometers home. Through water up to my ankles, through dark streets with no electricity, through a city that felt half-asleep and half-awake, I made it back.

Home was dark. Power had been out since 5pm, and wouldn’t return until 4 in the morning. But weirdly, I was relieved. Because looking back, if my bike had worked that morning, I might’ve been stuck somewhere, stranded with a dead engine and floodwater all around.

In just one day, I had used a ride-hailing bike, a colleague’s car, a public bus, and my own two feet to navigate the sprawling, unpredictable mess that is Karachi in the rain. And somehow, that felt perfectly fitting.

Because this is what Karachi does to you - it tests your patience, pushes your limits, and still manages to leave you smiling at the end of the day. It’s chaotic and exhausting, yes. But it’s also alive, gritty, and full of tiny moments of unexpected kindness - like the stranger pointing out the bus, the rider who showed up in the rain, or the colleague who offered a lift without hesitation.

That’s Karachi for you. Flooded roads, flickering lights, broken bikes - and an unbeatable spirit.

The article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Business Recorder or its owners.

Author Image

Hussain Afzal

Hussain Afzal is the Head of Multimedia at Business Recorder (Digital)

