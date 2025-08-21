Pakistan, Bangladesh hold talks on industrial collaborations

Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal Khan held high-level talks with Bangladesh’s Adviser for Industries, Adilur Rahman Khan, in Dhaka on Thursday to explore avenues for industrial cooperation, joint ventures, and knowledge sharing between the two countries.

During the meeting, the minister and the adviser underscored the importance of leveraging their economic and industrial base to the mutual advantage of the two countries to address issues of food security, value addition in the food industry, and aligning industrial technology, read a statement.

Discussions focused on exchanging expertise across diverse sectors through mutual exchange of delegations and knowledge sharing. Kamal emphasised Pakistan’s keen interest in being a part of Bangladesh’s evolving industrial landscape through collaboration, joint ventures and mutual investment.

He emphasised the need for a shared vision to create a facilitative economic ecosystem for industrial growth.

He focused on value-added industries for revenue generation and socio-economic uplift and appreciated Bangladesh’s growth in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, textiles and IT.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s adviser highlighted his country’s progress in industrial development and acknowledged Bangladesh’s growing industrial requirements.

The adviser showed keen interest in knowledge sharing and industrial collaboration. He identified leather, ship-building, sugar, agro-processing and SMEs as areas of possible collaboration.

The meeting concluded with a mutual resolve to build on bilateral trade and industrial development through collaborative efforts.

Jam Kamal Khan arrived in Bangladesh on Wednesday to begin a four-day official visit from August 21 to 24, 2025.

The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral trade ties and enhancing economic cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh, read an official statement on Thursday.

Upon his arrival in Dhaka, Kamal was received by Bashir Uddin, Adviser for Commerce of Bangladesh, and Imran Haider, High Commissioner of Pakistan.

During his stay, the commerce minister will hold high-level meetings with his Bangladeshi counterpart, senior government officials, and leading business representatives to explore new avenues of collaboration in trade and investment.

Earlier this month, Jam Kamal and Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain Khan, explored deeper bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, logistics, and industrial linkages.