BML 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 14.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 97.30 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.85%)
DCL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
DGKC 192.89 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (0.75%)
FCCL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.66%)
FFL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.58%)
GCIL 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.32%)
HUBC 160.64 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.29%)
KEL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
KOSM 6.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 95.65 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (2.81%)
NBP 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.2%)
PAEL 43.35 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 20.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
POWER 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 181.80 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.56%)
PREMA 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PRL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.84%)
PTC 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SNGP 118.60 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.59%)
SSGC 41.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.81%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
TREET 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.95%)
TRG 57.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 15,191 Decreased By -8.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 43,164 Increased By 139.9 (0.33%)
KSE100 150,441 Decreased By -149.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 45,858 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.03%)
World

Trump can end deportation protections for 60,000 immigrants, appeals court says

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2025 10:19am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A federal appeals court on Wednesday cleared the way for President Donald Trump’s administration to end temporary deportation protections and cancel work permits for more than 60,000 immigrants from Central America and Nepal.

The ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit allows the government to end Temporary Protected Status for immigrants from Nicaragua, Honduras and Nepal while a court challenge to that policy plays out.

The three judges who signed the order did not provide legal reasoning.

The order immediately ends protections for Nepalis, which expired on August 5.

Protections for Hondurans and Nicaraguans will expire on September 8.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that the decision will help restore integrity to the immigration system and stop Temporary Protected Status from being used as a “de facto asylum system.”

US terminates legal status for 500,000 immigrants

Ahilan Arulanantham of the UCLA Center for Immigration Law and Policy, one of the groups that filed the lawsuit, criticized the court for not providing reasoning and said the decision “simply sanctions the government’s power grab.”

U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson had temporarily blocked the administration from canceling the protections in a sharply worded ruling in July, where she found the government’s decision was likely motivated by racial animus.

US President Donald Trump Illegal immigrants U.S. Department of Homeland Security Central America Tricia McLaughlin

