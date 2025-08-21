BML 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 14.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 97.30 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.85%)
DCL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
DGKC 192.89 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (0.75%)
FCCL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.66%)
FFL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.58%)
GCIL 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.32%)
HUBC 160.64 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.29%)
KEL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
KOSM 6.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 95.65 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (2.81%)
NBP 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.2%)
PAEL 43.35 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 20.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
POWER 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 181.80 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.56%)
PREMA 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PRL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.84%)
PTC 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SNGP 118.60 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.59%)
SSGC 41.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.81%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
TREET 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.95%)
TRG 57.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 15,189 Decreased By -10.4 (-0.07%)
BR30 43,163 Increased By 139.1 (0.32%)
KSE100 150,486 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.07%)
KSE30 45,867 Decreased By -2.2 (-0%)
Aug 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold holds steady as investors await Fed remarks at Jackson Hole

  • Spot gold was down 0.2% at $3,339.97 per ounce.
Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2025 09:59am

Gold was little changed on Thursday as investors awaited cues on the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook ahead of the annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which starts later in the day.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $3,339.97 per ounce, as of 0358 GMT.

US gold futures for December delivery also lost 0.2% to $3,382.40.

The US dollar index rose 0.1%, making greenback-back priced gold expensive for overseas buyers.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to deliver a keynote speech on Friday at the symposium, which will be held from August 21-23, with investors closely monitoring whether he backs measures to bolster the labor market or focuses on inflation risks.

“We don’t think gold prices are going to rise significantly and believe they are consolidating at the moment. Even if interest rates are cut slightly, we might see a slight uptick in gold prices, and…the $3,400 mark is possible. If not, then prices may continue to consolidate or possibly notch a little lower, closer to $3,300,” said Brian Lan, managing director, GoldSilver Central, Singapore.

Last month, two Fed officials - Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman and Governor Christopher Waller - voted for a quarter-point rate cut to address job market weakness, but their stance lacked broader support.

The Fed has held rates steady since December, with CME’s FedWatch tool projecting an 85% chance of a quarter-point rate cut in September.

Gold typically performs well in a low-interest-rate environment and during times of heightened uncertainty.

U.S. President Donald Trump called on Fed Governor Lisa Cook to resign over alleged issues related to her mortgages in Michigan and Georgia, escalating his efforts to gain influence over the central bank.

Elsewhere, Russia said attempts to resolve security issues relating to Ukraine without Moscow’s participation were a “road to nowhere”.

Spot silver was down 0.1% to $37.85 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4% to $1,334.58 and palladium shed 0.5% to $1,108.84.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

200 characters

Gold holds steady as investors await Fed remarks at Jackson Hole

Profit-taking erases early gains as KSE-100 sheds over 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Economic census: PBS set to launch report on findings

PM Shehbaz reaches out to political leaders; assures support to handle flood situation

Pakistan commerce chief arrives in Dhaka to boost bilateral trade

China calls for enhancing exchanges, security with Pakistan, Afghanistan

Chinese conglomerate keen to invest in maritime sector

Oil prices gain as US inventory withdrawals point to strong demand

Water released into Sutlej by India causes crop losses in Pakistani Punjab

Karachi: rains cause around Rs15bn trade losses

Read more stories