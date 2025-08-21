BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 94.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.35%)
DCL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
DGKC 188.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.3%)
FCCL 51.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.35%)
FFL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.17%)
GCIL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
HUBC 160.97 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
KEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.1%)
MLCF 93.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.8%)
NBP 149.56 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-2.05%)
PAEL 45.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.16%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.24%)
POWER 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
PPL 180.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.37%)
PREMA 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.03%)
PRL 31.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.74%)
PTC 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
SNGP 116.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.83%)
SSGC 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.84%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.11%)
TRG 56.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.99%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.38%)
BR100 15,107 Decreased By -92.5 (-0.61%)
BR30 42,960 Decreased By -63.9 (-0.15%)
KSE100 149,235 Decreased By -1355.7 (-0.9%)
KSE30 45,507 Decreased By -362.3 (-0.79%)
Aug 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises 1% on signs of strong demand, Russia-Ukraine peace uncertainty

Reuters Published August 21, 2025 Updated August 21, 2025 05:04pm

LONDON: Oil prices rose 1% on Thursday, bolstered by signs of strong demand in the United States, with uncertainty over efforts to end the war in Ukraine also lending support.

Brent crude futures were close to a two-week high and up 64 cents, or around 1%, to $67.48 a barrel at 1012 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 65 cents, or 1%, to $63.36 a barrel.

Both contracts climbed over 1% in the prior session.

Russia said on Wednesday that attempts to resolve security issues relating to Ukraine over the war without Moscow’s participation were a “road to nowhere”.

“If the White House’s efforts do result in a halt to hostilities in Ukraine, and Russia gradually coming back into the international fold, it will be bearish for the crude market. But for now the Brent price floor to watch out for remains at $65 a barrel,” said independent analyst Gaurav Sharma.

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced an additional tariff of 25% on Indian goods from August 27 because of India’s Russian crude purchases, which make up nearly 35% of its overall oil imports.

Russian embassy officials in New Delhi said on Wednesday that Moscow expects to continue supplying oil to India despite warnings from the United States.

Given uncertainty over progress towards ending the war in Ukraine, the possibility of tighter sanctions on Russia has resurfaced, which led to bullish sentiment among traders, said Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude inventories fell by 6 million barrels last week to 420.7 million barrels, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, against expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.8 million-barrel draw.

While the large draw indicates increased demand, the rise in crude levels at Cushing suggest underlying demand may be softer and that the draw was higher in part due to higher refinery runs and increased exports, Panmure Liberum’s Ashley Kelty said.

Brent crude Oil WTI WTI crude WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil rises 1% on signs of strong demand, Russia-Ukraine peace uncertainty

Profit-taking grips PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 1,300 points

More monsoon rains deluge various parts of Karachi

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $13mn, clock in at $14.26bn

At least 34 injured, including four critically, in Karachi firecracker warehouse blaze

Pakistani rupee registers 10th successive gain against US dollar

PTI or its apology not discussed in Brussels, DG ISPR rebuts journalist’s claim

PM Shehbaz reaches out to political leaders; assures support to handle flood situation

Pakistan, China pledge to uphold friendship for regional peace, stability

Pakistan gets offers in 200,000 tons sugar tender, traders say

Poland agrees to boost employment opportunities for Pakistani workers

Read more stories