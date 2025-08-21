Opposition leader in NA: IK nominates Achakzai

ISLAMABAD: In a move that caught both the government and his own party off guard, the jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday named Mahmood Khan Achakzai –a former political rival turned ally known for his strong anti-establishment views – as the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

The announcement was made by PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja after a meeting with the party’s incarcerated founding chairman at Adiala Jail. Raja also confirmed that Imran Khan had nominated Senator Azam Swati as the opposition leader in the Senate.

“These decisions are final. However, Khan has directed the PTI’s political committee to review them, though no objections are expected,” Raja said.

The development surprised many within the PTI ranks, particularly those who had viewed themselves as likely candidates for the opposition leader slot in the lower house, following the disqualification of Omar Ayub earlier this month over his alleged role in the May 9 incidents.

Achakzai, who leads the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), had previously criticised Khan for enabling the military’s role in politics. However, since Khan’s incarceration in 2023, Achakzai has become one of his most vocal supporters, advocating a return to constitutional rule and an end to what he describes as military involvement in civilian governance.

The nomination appears to signal a broader political strategy by the PTI founding chairman – one aimed at expanding the opposition coalition and reinforcing its anti-establishment posture.

Party insiders described the decision as “strategic”, noting that it aligns with efforts to consolidate the recently formed Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP), a six-party alliance including PTI and PkMAP that has vowed to resist interference in democratic institutions.

“This is not just about loyalty,” said a senior PTI leader on condition of anonymity. “It is intended to send a message – both to the military establishment and to those within the party who may be wavering in their allegiance.”

Sources said some senior PTI figures were disconcerted by the announcement, having expected the position to go to a party loyalist.

A closed-door meeting of the political committee, the sources added, featured muted dissent, particularly from members close to AsadQaiser, a former NA speaker and senior party leader, who was seen as a strong contender for the coveted slot of opposition leader in National Assembly.

Nonetheless, few have openly challenged the decision – a reflection, insiders say, of Khan’s continued dominance over party affairs despite his prolonged absence from public life.

“Imran Khan remains the undisputed centre of gravity,” said another senior leader who endorsed the decision, citing Achakzai’s consistent stance against military intervention in politics.

