PM, COAS briefed about rescue, relief operations in KP

BUNER: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday inspected the flood-hit districts of Buner, Swat, Shangla and Swabi in north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, one of the worst-affected areas in the ongoing monsoon season, where at least 228 people have died since last Friday out of 377 reported across the province.

He was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir and federal ministers Attaullah Tarar, Ahsan Iqbal and Amir Muqam while taking an aerial view of the devastation caused by torrential rains and flash floods.

During the visit, the prime minister met with families affected by the disaster in Buner, offering condolence to those who lost loved ones and distributing relief cheques among survivors.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that no illegal constructions or encroachments be allowed along river banks to mitigate the losses during natural calamities.

“Every eye in Pakistan is in tears over this tragedy. More than 350 lives have been lost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone, and over 700 nationwide,” he said, urging unity and patience in the face of the calamity. He added that clouds burst and took the form of an intense flood that carried boulders with it.

He assured victims that the federal government will provide all possible assistance without distinction between provincial or district infrastructure. “Pakistan is one home with four provinces; we are facing this challenge along with the chief minister of KP. We will mobilise every resource to restore roads, power, and communication networks,” he added.

“For a week, we will provide electricity everywhere, while feeders are being restored immediately,” he said further.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz criticised illegal encroachments, hotels built on riverbeds and unchecked mining activities that worsened the scale of destruction. “There is no forgiveness for human negligence. Building hotels and houses in rivers is a man-made disaster. We will launch a movement to stop such construction around drains and waterways,” he announced.

PM Shehbaz highlighted that ministers of power and communications were already present in affected districts and GB to restore electricity and repair roads. He also warned that two more monsoon spells are expected, urging preventive measures.

He expressed gratitude to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and his government, the chief secretary, and the police chief. “Field Marshal Asim Munir is working day and night to fix the economy.”

“We faced a similar crisis in 2022. Millions of acres of crops were destroyed in Sindh. At that time, the federation allocated Rs100 billion to provinces in addition to the relief funds. But this time we must ensure human responsibility is fulfilled alongside divine will. Pakistan has limited resources, but united efforts will help us overcome this challenge,” PM Shehbaz said.

The Prime Minister also drew attention to the timber mafia and illegal mining and crushing activities especially in waterways which contribute greatly towards loss of lives and damages. He directed that Pakistan must act as a hard state where no one is above law and necessary actions be taken against defaulters without distinction.

The Prime Minister said he has issued special instructions to relevant federal authorities to overlook jurisdictional hitches when repairing the damaged road and communication infrastructure in any province. He said we have to join hands with the provincial governments for the rehabilitation of the people.

Appreciating the tireless dedication of the Armed Forces and civil administration, the Prime Minister reaffirmed solidarity with the flood-affected population and assured them of all possible assistance. He emphasised that every available national resource will be mobilized to accelerate recovery efforts and restore normalcy in the affected areas. The prime minister said that Pakistan was among the 10 worst-affected countries by the impacts of climate change.