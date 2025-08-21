BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 94.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.35%)
DCL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
DGKC 188.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.3%)
FCCL 51.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.35%)
FFL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.17%)
GCIL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
HUBC 160.97 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
KEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.1%)
MLCF 93.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.8%)
NBP 149.56 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-2.05%)
PAEL 45.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.16%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.24%)
POWER 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
PPL 180.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.37%)
PREMA 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.03%)
PRL 31.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.74%)
PTC 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
SNGP 116.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.83%)
SSGC 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.84%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.11%)
TRG 56.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.99%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.38%)
BR100 15,107 Decreased By -92.5 (-0.61%)
BR30 42,960 Decreased By -63.9 (-0.15%)
KSE100 149,235 Decreased By -1355.7 (-0.9%)
KSE30 45,507 Decreased By -362.3 (-0.79%)
Aug 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-21

SECP introduces ‘Angel Fund’ for startups in Pakistan

Sohail Sarfraz Published August 21, 2025 Updated August 21, 2025 05:43pm

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced “Angel Fund” a new category of Venture Capital Fund which invests primarily in unlisted securities or financial assets of early-stage startup companies.

The SECP has issued a notification here on Monday to amend the Private Fund Regulations, 2015.

According to the SECP, the “Angel Fund” means a sub-category of Venture Capital Fund established in a closed-end Structure which invests primarily in unlisted securities or financial assets of early-stage start-up companies other than Hedge Funds.

The “Eligible Investor” included an individual who has earned an income of at least Rs. 5 million in the preceding financial year or who has net assets of at least Rs. 15 million excluding the value of personal residence and who furnishes a declaration to the Private Fund Management Company that he understands the risks of investment in a Private Fund; a qualified Institutional buyer.

Under the revised regulations, “Financial Close” means the stage when all investment and financing arrangements have been made, funds have been received and the process for commencement of active investment out of Private Fund initiated in accordance with the investment policy as provided in the constitutive documents.

The “Fund of Funds” means a sub-category of a Private Fund established in a close-end structure or open-end structure which invests primarily in units of other Private Funds.

The “Hedge Fund” means a Private Fund established in either open-end or closed-end structure which employs diverse trading strategies and primarily invests and trades in Portfolio Securities and other financial Assets and “Impact Fund” means a sub-category of a Private Fund established in a closed-end structure which invests primarily in Unlisted Securities or financial assets other than derivatives of socially responsible companies focusing on environmental, social and governance issues.

The “Infrastructure Fund” means a sub-category of Private Fund established in a closed-end structure which invests primarily in Unlisted Securities or financial assets other than derivatives of companies engaged in or formed for the purpose of operating, developing or holding infrastructure projects including transportation, utilities, and energy etc, SECP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP financial assets Venture Capital Funds Angel Fund

Comments

200 characters

SECP introduces ‘Angel Fund’ for startups in Pakistan

Profit-taking grips PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 1,300 points

More monsoon rains deluge various parts of Karachi

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $13mn, clock in at $14.26bn

At least 34 injured, including four critically, in Karachi firecracker warehouse blaze

Pakistani rupee registers 10th successive gain against US dollar

PTI or its apology not discussed in Brussels, DG ISPR rebuts journalist’s claim

PM Shehbaz reaches out to political leaders; assures support to handle flood situation

Pakistan, China pledge to uphold friendship for regional peace, stability

Pakistan gets offers in 200,000 tons sugar tender, traders say

Poland agrees to boost employment opportunities for Pakistani workers

Read more stories