Wang arrives

Naveed Siddiqui Published 21 Aug, 2025 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China and Foreign Minister, Wang Yi has arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday on the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar.

He will co-chair the 6th Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue on August 21 (Thursday).

The visiting dignitary was warmly received by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at Noor Khan Airbase. Wang Yi reached Pakistan after concluding his marathon visits of India and Afghanistan. On Wednesday, he attended the 6th Trilateral meeting of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan in Kabul.

According to Foreign Office’s statement, the Chinese FM’s visit is part of the regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China to further deepen their “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership”, reaffirm support on the issues of respective core interests, enhance economic and trade cooperation, and reaffirm their joint commitment to regional peace, development and stability.

