Senate chief inaugurates Murree water filling plant

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani on Wednesday inaugurated the Murree Sparkletts Water Filling Plant at the Hattar Industrial Estate.

Gilani paid this visit on the invitation of Member National Assembly (MNA) Isphanyar Bhandara.

The state-of-the-art facility, imported from China, has the capacity to purify 20,000 litres of water per hour, ensuring clean and safe drinking water while boosting industrial growth and local employment, said an official statement issued here.

The chairman Senate commended Murree Sparkletts for investing in advanced technology to contribute towards public health, job creation, and industrial growth in the region, the statement added. He noted that initiatives like this not only strengthen Pakistan’s industrial base but also directly benefit local communities by ensuring access to safe drinking water, said the statement.

