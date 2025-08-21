Punjab to build Rs50.2b Babu Sabu Wastewater Plant

LAHORE: The Punjab government is installing the Babu Sabu wastewater treatment plant in the provincial capital at a cost of Rs 50.2 billion which will treat sewage water before being discharged into the River Ravi.

The Punjab government had already acquired 836 acres of land at Babu Sabu in 1992-93, and the project is expected to be completed in approximately four and a half years.

In the first phase, sewage from Cantonment Drain, Multan Road, and Gulshan Ravi will be treated. This project will be completed with the cooperation of the French donor agency Agence Française de Development (AFD).

Under the project, 88 million gallons of water will be treated daily, while the total capacity of the project will be 198 million gallons per day.

According to the Punjab Housing Department spokesperson, the Babu Sabu wastewater treatment plant has already been approved by the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), while approval for the Katar Band Wastewater Treatment Plant will also be sought. “For the first time in Lahore’s history, wastewater treatment plants are being installed. Under these projects, sewage water will be treated before being discharged into the River Ravi. A total of six wastewater treatment plants will be required to fully treat Lahore’s sewage before disposal.

In light of the directions of Senior Minister Punjab Maryam Aurangzeb, environmental improvement projects will be completed on a priority basis,” he added. He noted that under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, public welfare projects are being approved on a priority basis, while important projects that had been delayed for decades are now also being approved.

