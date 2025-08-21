BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.56%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
DGKC 192.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.27%)
FCCL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.29%)
FFL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.55%)
GCIL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.81%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 93.61 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.23%)
NBP 153.80 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (3.74%)
PAEL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PPL 180.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.86%)
PREMA 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.19%)
PRL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
PTC 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.58%)
SSGC 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.92%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.93%)
BR100 15,199 Increased By 13.7 (0.09%)
BR30 43,024 Increased By 181.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Aug 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-21

Punjab to build Rs50.2b Babu Sabu Wastewater Plant

Recorder Report Published August 21, 2025 Updated August 21, 2025 06:34am

LAHORE: The Punjab government is installing the Babu Sabu wastewater treatment plant in the provincial capital at a cost of Rs 50.2 billion which will treat sewage water before being discharged into the River Ravi.

The Punjab government had already acquired 836 acres of land at Babu Sabu in 1992-93, and the project is expected to be completed in approximately four and a half years.

In the first phase, sewage from Cantonment Drain, Multan Road, and Gulshan Ravi will be treated. This project will be completed with the cooperation of the French donor agency Agence Française de Development (AFD).

Under the project, 88 million gallons of water will be treated daily, while the total capacity of the project will be 198 million gallons per day.

According to the Punjab Housing Department spokesperson, the Babu Sabu wastewater treatment plant has already been approved by the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), while approval for the Katar Band Wastewater Treatment Plant will also be sought. “For the first time in Lahore’s history, wastewater treatment plants are being installed. Under these projects, sewage water will be treated before being discharged into the River Ravi. A total of six wastewater treatment plants will be required to fully treat Lahore’s sewage before disposal.

In light of the directions of Senior Minister Punjab Maryam Aurangzeb, environmental improvement projects will be completed on a priority basis,” he added. He noted that under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, public welfare projects are being approved on a priority basis, while important projects that had been delayed for decades are now also being approved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab government Ravi River wastewater treatment plants Babu Sabu wastewater treatment plant sewage water

Comments

200 characters

Punjab to build Rs50.2b Babu Sabu Wastewater Plant

Economic census: PBS set to launch report on findings

Chinese conglomerate keen to invest in maritime sector

Water released into Sutlej by India causes crop losses in Pakistani Punjab

Karachi: rains cause around Rs15bn trade losses

Uniform FCA: ECC unimpressed by Nepra’s viewpoint

APTMA demands SNGPL waive gas bill arrears

Land-related cases: Wapda chief comments on AG’s findings

Credit access to small farmers: Risk coverage scheme for banks, MFBs unveiled

Regulators linked to SECP eService portal

PBC rejects amendments in anti-terrorism act

Read more stories