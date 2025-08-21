Rain-related devastation: Punjab stands with people of KP, Sindh: Azma

LAHORE: Expressing deep sorrow over the recent flood and rain-related devastation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari said that Punjab, as the elder brother, stands firmly with the people of KP and Sindh in this difficult hour.

“On the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the province of Punjab is fully prepared to extend all possible assistance.

She said “The Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz personally contacted KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, offering full support from the Punjab Government. This gesture reflects Maryam Nawaz's capability to lead not just Punjab, but the entire nation.”

She said that the loss of lives and property in KP and the paralysis of daily life in Karachi due to the heavy rains are matters of serious concern for the Punjab government. She stated that if the governments of KP or Sindh require any form of assistance, the Punjab government is ready to provide help at every level. “Punjab has a big heart, and we are committed to strengthening national unity and brotherhood under all circumstances,” she added.

Azma Bokhari concluded by saying that Maryam Nawaz, as the daughter of Pakistan’s most prominent national leader Nawaz Sharif, considers the entire nation her own and stands with the people in every time of difficulty.

