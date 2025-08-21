Promotion of education: Private institutions play vital role: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Federal Education, Wajiha Qamar, stated that private educational institutions play a crucial role in promoting education in the country.

She emphasised that the government values the contributions of the private education sector and will make every possible effort to ensure its improvement and welfare.

She expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation from the All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association (APPSCA).

The delegation was led by Central President Dr Malik Abrar Hussain and included Professor Mehr Khan Mughal (Member BOG Federal Board, Patron-in-Chief APPSCA Chakwal), Irfan Muzaffar Kayani (Divisional President APPSCA Rawalpindi), Dr Rukhsana Khan (President APPSCA Female Wing, Member BOG Federal Board), and Muhammad Ibrahim (Divisional General Secretary APPSCA Rawalpindi).

During the meeting, the minister further stated that promoting education in Pakistan is a top government priority.

Under the directives of the prime minister, extensive efforts are being made by the Ministry to advance the education sector. She affirmed that recommendations from the private education sector will be implemented to increase literacy rates, bring out-of-school children back into classrooms, and help them become productive citizens of society.

In his remarks, Dr Malik Abrar Hussain informed the minister that over 60 percent of schoolchildren in Pakistan are currently enrolled in private institutions, and this year, students from private schools secured more than 80 percent of the top positions across all education boards nationwide.

He urged that isolated shortcomings should not be used as a basis for punitive actions against educational institutions, as closing schools is tantamount to depriving children of their right to education. He appealed to the government to support and encourage private educational institutions so that education can flourish in Pakistan and the country can achieve a prominent standing on the global stage.

