BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.56%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
DGKC 192.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.27%)
FCCL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.29%)
FFL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.55%)
GCIL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.81%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 93.61 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.23%)
NBP 153.80 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (3.74%)
PAEL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PPL 180.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.86%)
PREMA 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.19%)
PRL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
PTC 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.58%)
SSGC 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.92%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.93%)
BR100 15,199 Increased By 13.7 (0.09%)
BR30 43,024 Increased By 181.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Aug 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-21

Monsoon floods: King Charles III grieved over losses

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published August 21, 2025 Updated August 21, 2025 06:50am

ISLAMABAD: Britain’s King Charles III on Wednesday extended a message of condolence to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the loss of lives and large-scale devastation caused by the recent monsoon floods across the country.

In his message to Prime Minister Sharif, the King said both he and Queen Camilla were “profoundly saddened” to learn of the scale of the tragedy and the tragic helicopter crash that occurred during the rescue operations.

“The scale of the devastation caused by the monsoon flooding is truly harrowing,” King Charles said. “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to all those who have lost their loved ones, homes, and livelihoods.”

Highlighting the close and historic ties between the UK and Pakistan, the monarch acknowledged the many families in Britain with deep-rooted connections to Pakistan.

“We also hold in our thoughts those in the UK who are anxiously watching events unfold from afar, with strong family and cultural bonds to the affected areas,” he said.

King Charles offered a message of solidarity with the Pakistani people during this time of crisis, and praised the courage and dedication of emergency services, volunteers, and local communities who continue to risk their lives to save others and deliver critical aid.

“Their selfless efforts shine like a beacon in the darkest of times,” he added.

As communities begin the long road to recovery, the King concluded his message by expressing his admiration for their resilience and spirit. “We honour their bravery and perseverance, and hold them in our thoughts and prayers as they face the immense challenges of rebuilding.”

The message comes as Pakistan grapples with yet another season of destructive monsoon weather, which has left entire villages submerged and thousands displaced.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PM Shehbaz Sharif Floods in Pakistan monsoon floods King Charles III Queen Camilla

Comments

200 characters

Monsoon floods: King Charles III grieved over losses

Economic census: PBS set to launch report on findings

Chinese conglomerate keen to invest in maritime sector

Water released into Sutlej by India causes crop losses in Pakistani Punjab

Karachi: rains cause around Rs15bn trade losses

Uniform FCA: ECC unimpressed by Nepra’s viewpoint

APTMA demands SNGPL waive gas bill arrears

Land-related cases: Wapda chief comments on AG’s findings

Credit access to small farmers: Risk coverage scheme for banks, MFBs unveiled

Regulators linked to SECP eService portal

PBC rejects amendments in anti-terrorism act

Read more stories