Monsoon floods: King Charles III grieved over losses

ISLAMABAD: Britain’s King Charles III on Wednesday extended a message of condolence to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the loss of lives and large-scale devastation caused by the recent monsoon floods across the country.

In his message to Prime Minister Sharif, the King said both he and Queen Camilla were “profoundly saddened” to learn of the scale of the tragedy and the tragic helicopter crash that occurred during the rescue operations.

“The scale of the devastation caused by the monsoon flooding is truly harrowing,” King Charles said. “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to all those who have lost their loved ones, homes, and livelihoods.”

Highlighting the close and historic ties between the UK and Pakistan, the monarch acknowledged the many families in Britain with deep-rooted connections to Pakistan.

“We also hold in our thoughts those in the UK who are anxiously watching events unfold from afar, with strong family and cultural bonds to the affected areas,” he said.

King Charles offered a message of solidarity with the Pakistani people during this time of crisis, and praised the courage and dedication of emergency services, volunteers, and local communities who continue to risk their lives to save others and deliver critical aid.

“Their selfless efforts shine like a beacon in the darkest of times,” he added.

As communities begin the long road to recovery, the King concluded his message by expressing his admiration for their resilience and spirit. “We honour their bravery and perseverance, and hold them in our thoughts and prayers as they face the immense challenges of rebuilding.”

The message comes as Pakistan grapples with yet another season of destructive monsoon weather, which has left entire villages submerged and thousands displaced.

