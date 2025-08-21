Devastation caused by rainfall: Govt urged to take action to protect citizens’ lives, property

KARACHI: Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Muhammad Aman Paracha, has expressed serious concern over the devastation caused by recent rainfall in Karachi, urging the government to take immediate action to protect citizens’ lives and property.

Speaking on the situation, Paracha said, “Just one day of rain has exposed the city’s fragile infrastructure. Overflowing drains, broken roads, and flooded streets have turned parts of the city into disaster zones. Rainwater has entered homes, and many areas resemble ruins.”

He emphasised the need for the timely completion of ongoing development projects in Karachi to prevent further damage in future rainfalls.

Referring to the nationwide impact of the current monsoon season, Paracha noted that floods and heavy rains have caused widespread destruction across the country, and people in affected areas are in desperate need of government assistance.

He commended the Pakistan Armed Forces for their tireless efforts in rescue and relief operations.

“The humanitarian spirit shown by our brave soldiers has inspired the nation. The army’s swift response in delivering aid and rescuing stranded individuals is truly commendable,” he said.

Praising the military’s role, Pracha added, “Our soldiers are risking their lives to save others. In these testing times, their service to the nation is unparalleled and deserves the highest recognition.”

He also acknowledged the efforts of citizens who are sending relief goods to affected areas on a self-help basis, highlighting a growing sense of unity and compassion across the country.

Finally, Paracha urged the federal and Sindh governments to take immediate steps to support rain-affected families, ensure proper rehabilitation of displaced people, and provide them with shelter and basic necessities.

