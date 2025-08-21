BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.56%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
DGKC 192.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.27%)
FCCL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.29%)
FFL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.55%)
GCIL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.81%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 93.61 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.23%)
NBP 153.80 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (3.74%)
PAEL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PPL 180.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.86%)
PREMA 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.19%)
PRL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
PTC 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.58%)
SSGC 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.92%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.93%)
BR100 15,199 Increased By 13.7 (0.09%)
BR30 43,024 Increased By 181.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Aug 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-21

Devastation caused by rainfall: Govt urged to take action to protect citizens’ lives, property

Recorder Report Published August 21, 2025 Updated August 21, 2025 06:40am

KARACHI: Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Muhammad Aman Paracha, has expressed serious concern over the devastation caused by recent rainfall in Karachi, urging the government to take immediate action to protect citizens’ lives and property.

Speaking on the situation, Paracha said, “Just one day of rain has exposed the city’s fragile infrastructure. Overflowing drains, broken roads, and flooded streets have turned parts of the city into disaster zones. Rainwater has entered homes, and many areas resemble ruins.”

He emphasised the need for the timely completion of ongoing development projects in Karachi to prevent further damage in future rainfalls.

Referring to the nationwide impact of the current monsoon season, Paracha noted that floods and heavy rains have caused widespread destruction across the country, and people in affected areas are in desperate need of government assistance.

He commended the Pakistan Armed Forces for their tireless efforts in rescue and relief operations.

“The humanitarian spirit shown by our brave soldiers has inspired the nation. The army’s swift response in delivering aid and rescuing stranded individuals is truly commendable,” he said.

Praising the military’s role, Pracha added, “Our soldiers are risking their lives to save others. In these testing times, their service to the nation is unparalleled and deserves the highest recognition.”

He also acknowledged the efforts of citizens who are sending relief goods to affected areas on a self-help basis, highlighting a growing sense of unity and compassion across the country.

Finally, Paracha urged the federal and Sindh governments to take immediate steps to support rain-affected families, ensure proper rehabilitation of displaced people, and provide them with shelter and basic necessities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI Sindh Government Federal Government Citizens heavy rainfall in Karachi Muhammad Aman Paracha

Comments

200 characters

Devastation caused by rainfall: Govt urged to take action to protect citizens’ lives, property

Economic census: PBS set to launch report on findings

Chinese conglomerate keen to invest in maritime sector

Water released into Sutlej by India causes crop losses in Pakistani Punjab

Karachi: rains cause around Rs15bn trade losses

Uniform FCA: ECC unimpressed by Nepra’s viewpoint

APTMA demands SNGPL waive gas bill arrears

Land-related cases: Wapda chief comments on AG’s findings

Credit access to small farmers: Risk coverage scheme for banks, MFBs unveiled

Regulators linked to SECP eService portal

PBC rejects amendments in anti-terrorism act

Read more stories