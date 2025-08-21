DC, Mayor review drainage system of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, along with Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro and other senior officials, visited the Tulsidas Pumping Station to review the drainage system following recent rains.

DIG Police Tariq Razaq Dharijo, Deputy Commissioner Zain ul Abideen Memon, Municipal Commissioner Zahoor Ahmed Lakhan, and Commercial Manager Water & Sewerage Corporation Noor Muhammad Talpur were also present.

The officials inspected various areas of the city, expressed satisfaction with the drainage work, and instructed that efforts be accelerated to provide immediate relief to the public.

