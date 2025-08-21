Bunge diverts Argentina’s first soy meal shipment set for China

BUENOS AIRES: Agricultural export firm Bunge told Reuters on Wednesday it had diverted a shipment of Argentine soybean meal that was destined for China to another destination “for commercial reasons,” after Bloomberg reported this was due to quality concerns. The shipment had been set to mark Argentina’s first soy meal cargo to China since Beijing approved imports in 2019.

Gustavo Idigoras, the president of the South American nation’s CIARA-CEC grains exporting and crushing chamber, told Reuters the diverted shipment was now destined for Vietnam. Bunge did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the new destination.

Bunge was responding to a report from Bloomberg earlier on Wednesday that said, citing unnamed sources, that the cargo was diverted due to concerns it might fail to meet Chinese quality specifications.