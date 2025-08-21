BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.56%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
DGKC 192.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.27%)
FCCL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.29%)
FFL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.55%)
GCIL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.81%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 93.61 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.23%)
NBP 153.80 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (3.74%)
PAEL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PPL 180.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.86%)
PREMA 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.19%)
PRL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
PTC 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.58%)
SSGC 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.92%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.93%)
BR100 15,199 Increased By 13.7 (0.09%)
BR30 43,024 Increased By 181.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Aug 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-21

Copper slides to two-week low, focus on Powell’s speech

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2025 06:06am

LONDON/BEIJING: Copper prices slipped on Wednesday to their lowest in nearly two weeks as funds sold, while consumers and producers were sidelined ahead of a speech by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later this week, metal traders said.

Commodity and financial markets will be looking for clues in Powell’s speech on Friday as to whether US interest rates will be cut by 25 basis points as expected at the Fed’s September 16-17 meeting, which could undermine the dollar.

A lower US currency could help boost demand for dollar-priced metals. This relationship is used by funds which trade, often on a day-to-day basis, using buy and sell signals from numerical models.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.1% at $9,676 a metric ton at 1023 GMT, after earlier hitting $9,673.50, its lowest since August 7.

“Systematic flows are dominating our space amid lack of wider involvement,” said Alastair Munro, senior base metals strategist at Marex. “Markets are struggling to move meaningfully in either direction as the outlook remains unclear.”

Further out worries about demand, particularly in top consumer China, have pushed the discount for the cash copper contract over the three-month forward towards $100 a ton, the highest since February. Also suggesting sluggish demand is the Yangshan copper premium, a gauge of China’s appetite for importing copper, at $47 a ton from levels above $100 a ton in May.

On the technical front, upside resistance is around $9,475 a ton, where the 21- and 50-day moving averages are converging. Traders said funds had also been selling aluminium, which briefly broke below the 200-day moving average, currently at $2,565 a ton.

Three-month aluminium earlier touched a two-week low at $2,558 a ton. It was last at up 0.2% at $2,569.

In other metals, zinc gained 0.2% to $2,773, lead slipped 0.3% to $1,967, tin retreated 0.2% to $33,780, and nickel fell 0.5% to $14,935 a ton.

Copper copper gold

Comments

200 characters

Copper slides to two-week low, focus on Powell’s speech

Economic census: PBS set to launch report on findings

Chinese conglomerate keen to invest in maritime sector

Water released into Sutlej by India causes crop losses in Pakistani Punjab

Karachi: rains cause around Rs15bn trade losses

Uniform FCA: ECC unimpressed by Nepra’s viewpoint

APTMA demands SNGPL waive gas bill arrears

Land-related cases: Wapda chief comments on AG’s findings

Credit access to small farmers: Risk coverage scheme for banks, MFBs unveiled

Regulators linked to SECP eService portal

PBC rejects amendments in anti-terrorism act

Read more stories