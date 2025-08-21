BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.56%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
DGKC 192.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.27%)
FCCL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.29%)
FFL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.55%)
GCIL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.81%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 93.61 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.23%)
NBP 153.80 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (3.74%)
PAEL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PPL 180.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.86%)
PREMA 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.19%)
PRL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
PTC 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.58%)
SSGC 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.92%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.93%)
BR100 15,199 Increased By 13.7 (0.09%)
BR30 43,024 Increased By 181.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Aug 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-21

Malaysian palm oil futures lower

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2025 06:06am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second straight session on Wednesday on profit taking and weaker rival edible oils, while strong palm oil exports data for August 1-20 limited losses. The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 24 ringgit, or 0.53%, to 4,497 ringgit ($1,064.63) a metric ton at closing.

A Kuala Lumpur-based trader said the CPO futures extended losses on profit taking after the recent rally, but recouped some of the losses on the back of good export data. “Moving forward we will track Dalian performance for lead,” the trader said. Exports of Malaysian palm oil products in August 1-20 period rose between 13.6% and 17% from the same period last month, data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services and inspection firm AmSpec Agri Malaysia showed.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract lost 1.61%, while its palm oil contract fell 1.1%. Soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.54%. Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil prices are expected to hold above 4,300 ringgit per ton in the near term on a supply slowdown and a cut in soybean availability amid demand for biodiesel, the Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) said. Prices of coconut oil are surging in Asia, as supply shortages and booming demand for the nutrient-rich water enclosed within turn the kitchen staple into a premium product, which could drive consumers to shift to alternatives such as palm kernel oil, palm oil, soy and sunflower oil.

Palm oil FCPOc3 may fall further toward 4,388 ringgit per metric ton, near the bottom of a wave (4), said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Oil Palm palm oil rates

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil futures lower

Economic census: PBS set to launch report on findings

Chinese conglomerate keen to invest in maritime sector

Water released into Sutlej by India causes crop losses in Pakistani Punjab

Karachi: rains cause around Rs15bn trade losses

Uniform FCA: ECC unimpressed by Nepra’s viewpoint

APTMA demands SNGPL waive gas bill arrears

Land-related cases: Wapda chief comments on AG’s findings

Credit access to small farmers: Risk coverage scheme for banks, MFBs unveiled

Regulators linked to SECP eService portal

PBC rejects amendments in anti-terrorism act

Read more stories