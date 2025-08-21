BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-21

Solangi made spokesman for President Zardari

Naveed Butt Published 21 Aug, 2025 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: Senior journalist and former caretaker information minister Murtaza Solangi has been appointed as spokesperson to President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari.

Solangi, who took oath as caretaker federal minister for information and broadcasting on August 17, 2023 served in the role until March 2024, when Attaullah Tarar assumed charge on March 11, 2024.

A former director general of Radio Pakistan (2008–2013), Solangi managed 64 broadcasting units with a workforce of more than 3,000 employees and established collaborations with international broadcasters including Voice of America, China Radio International, and Deutsche Welle.

He was also the first Pakistani to be elected vice president and later acting president of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union.

Announcing the appointment, a notification issued by the President’s Secretariat stated: “Mr Murtaza Solangi is appointed as Spokesperson of the President of Pakistan on an honorary/pro bono basis with immediate effect until further orders.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

