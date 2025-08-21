BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Nepra member visits KE’s Central Control Room

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2025 06:06am

KARACHI: Member Technical Nepra, Rafique Ahmed Shaikh, visited K-Electric (KE)’s Central Control Room to review the power supply situation amid the ongoing heavy rainfall in Karachi. Moonis Alvi, CEO KE, and senior management of the power utility briefed the NEPRA official on the utility’s operational response, network stability, and restoration progress.

Member Nepra issued specific directions to ensure electrical safety for both citizens and field teams and instructed NEPRA officers to also remain present at the KE Control Room to facilitate the public. KE CEO Moonis Alvi and other KE officials assured Member Nepra that as the rain spell settles, restoration of the remaining feeders would be completed at high priority.

Member Nepra also directed the utility to utilise all available resources to manage the current emergency situation effectively with safety remaining paramount.

Moonis Alvi shared that power supply had been restored to over 90 percent of Karachi by the evening at the onset of second day of the rain spell, following the city’s heaviest rainfall since 2020, with 130 to 170 mm recorded across different areas.

Acknowledging public sentiment during the downpour, the CEO also appreciated the efforts of civic agencies. “We are grateful to the Sindh government, city administration, and all relevant institutions for their timely efforts in draining water from major roads, which allowed our field teams to reach affected areas more quickly and resolve localised faults.

While water logging and traffic congestion initially delayed our staff from reaching certain sites, the situation improved late on Tuesday night, drastically reducing the number of affected feeders. We deeply appreciate the patience and cooperation of our customers as we work to fully restore supply.”

