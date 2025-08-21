Businessman stresses need for better water management

LAHORE: A prominent business figure has expressed serious concerns over the massive wastage of Pakistan’s precious water resources, highlighting that approximately 1.5 million acre-feet (MAF) of water was wasted in just seven days from the Kotri Barrage— an amount sufficient to meet agricultural water requirements for 16.4 million acres of land for an entire year.

S M Tanveer, speaking on the critical water management crisis facing Pakistan, emphasised that this alarming wastage underscores the urgent need for implementing efficient water management practices across the country.

According to recent data on water discharge from Kotri Barrage, the inefficiencies in Pakistan’s water management system have reached concerning levels. The peak discharge recorded was 171,846 cusecs on August 9, 2025, followed by subsequent discharges of 71,227 cusecs, 81,088 cusecs, and 113,717 cusecs on August 18, 19, and 20, 2025, respectively.

“These recent data on water discharge from Kotri Barrage serve as a stark reminder of the inefficiencies plaguing our water management system,” Tanveer stated during his address.

He highlighted that the wasted water represents a significant missed opportunity for Pakistan’s agricultural sector and overall economy. He pointed out that this precious resource could have substantially boosted crop production, created employment opportunities, and strengthened the national economy. “Instead of harnessing the potential of our existing water resources, we find ourselves engaged in debates about dams and canals while neglecting the immediate opportunities at hand.”

The business leader acknowledged the crucial role played by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) in managing water distribution among Pakistan’s provinces, noting that improved coordination and management could significantly reduce such wastage.

As Patron of the United Business Group (UBG), Tanveer stressed that efficient water management has become essential to mitigate the effects of climate change and ensure food security for Pakistan’s growing population.

He urged policymakers to take immediate and comprehensive action on multiple fronts, including optimising existing water management systems, investing substantially in water conservation infrastructure, providing enhanced support to the agriculture sector, implementing efficient water management practices nationwide, developing advanced infrastructure and technologies for water conservation and supporting farmers and agricultural communities with necessary resources. “By implementing efficient practices, developing infrastructure and technologies to conserve water, and providing support to farmers and agricultural communities, we can unlock the true potential of our water resources and drive economic growth, food security, and prosperity for our nation.”

The statement comes at a time when Pakistan faces increasing challenges related to water scarcity, climate change impacts, and the need for sustainable agricultural practices to feed its population of over 240 million people.

Water management experts have long called for comprehensive reforms in Pakistan’s water sector, emphasizing that the country’s economic future largely depends on how effectively it manages its water resources in the face of growing demand and climate uncertainties.

