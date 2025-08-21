Karachi continues to suffer big losses: KCCI chief

KARACHI: Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Muhammad Jawed Bilwani has said despite the best intentions, the city continues to suffer significant losses — both human and economic — due to inadequate preparedness and delayed responses.

It is, therefore, imperative that robust and effective strategies be devised and implemented well in advance this year to avoid a repeat of previous years’ hardships.

In separate letters to Chief Minister Syed Murad Shah, Mayor of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, he wished to extend heartfelt appreciation to the Government of Sindh for the commendable initiatives and dedicated efforts to improve Karachi’s living conditions and business climate.

The visible transformation taking place across the city is a testament to your administration’s commitment to urban development, and we applaud the ongoing focus on infrastructure enhancement and civic upliftment.

Numerous projects recently undertaken by the Sindh government, including the rehabilitation and expansion of key road networks, improvement of solid waste management, and beautification drives across various districts, have not only contributed to the city’s aesthetic appeal but have also facilitated greater ease in mobility and commercial activity.

The increased attention being given to underdeveloped and previously neglected areas is also highly encouraging, as it reflects an inclusive and equitable approach to urban development. These progressive steps are being recognized and valued by both the residents and the business community of Karachi.

While appreciating these efforts, he would like to bring to your urgent attention the recurring and severe challenges faced by the city during the monsoon season, which is now just around the corner.

Almost every year, heavy rainfall brings about urban flooding, prolonged water-logging, overflowing of drains, infrastructure damage, and disruption of business operations.

The most critical requirement at this stage is the timely and thorough cleanliness of all nullahs and the entire rainwater drainage system, ensuring that all blockages are cleared and the flow of water remains unobstructed during heavy downpours.

In this regard, he recommend that a city-wide drainage and sewerage maintenance campaign be carried out under a clear timeline and with close monitoring would go a long way in reducing the potential for flooding.

Some of the major Nullahs which require cleanliness include Manzoor Colony Nullah, Orangi Nullah, Gujjar Nullah, Lyari Nullah and Orangabad Nullah where the cleanliness campaign should ideally start by removing obstructions at the entry points where rainwater and sewage flow into the Nullah.

In addition to the technical and operational measures, it is equally important to ensure coordinated efforts among various departments and agencies involved in disaster management, infrastructure maintenance, and public services. Emergency response teams should be mobilized and strategically deployed in flood-prone zones, and public awareness campaigns should be initiated to inform citizens about necessary precautions and civic responsibilities during the rainy season.

We remain hopeful that with your proactive leadership and timely intervention, Karachi will be better prepared this year to meet the challenges of the monsoon season, ensuring the safety, dignity, and well-being of its citizens while protecting the city’s critical infrastructure and economic lifelines.

He look forward to your kind consideration of this urgent matter and reiterate our willingness to contribute in every possible way.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025