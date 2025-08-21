41 people killed in 24 hours due to rains: NDMA

LAHORE: As many as 41 people have died and 11 have been injured due to rains in the last 24 hours alone. The dead include 29 men, nine women and three children.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), while releasing details of the loss of lives due to rains and floods in the last 24 hours, said 41 people died and 11 were injured in the country due to rains in the past 24 hours. The deceased include 29 men, nine women and three children.

Rains and floods killed 19 people and injured one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 11 people died and dive were injured in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 11 people died and five were injured in Sindh due to rains.

So far, 748 people have died and 978 have been injured across the country due to the rains. The dead include 459 men, 11 women and 178 children, while the injured include 475 men, 243 women and 260 children. The NDMA figures show that so far 165 people have died in Punjab, 446 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 40 in Sindh. 45 people have died in Gilgit-Baltistan, 22 in Azad Kashmir and eight in Islamabad. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has also released data on damage caused by cloudbursts, rains, and floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to the PDMA, a total of 377 people died and 182 were injured due to rains and floods in KP. A total of 1,377 houses were damaged due to floods in KP, 1,022 houses were partially destroyed, and 355 houses were completely destroyed.

