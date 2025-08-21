Flood victims in KPK: Body formed to collect funds

FAISALABAD: A 15-member committee headed by Mian Javed Iqbal, Group Leader and Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has been constituted to collect funds and help government and armed forces to provide immediate relief and undertake rehabilitation works for the affected people of recent natural calamity in KPK and northern areas.

Addressing a joint meeting with the leading businessmen and heads of different industrial, commercial and business associations, President Rehan Naseem Bharara announced a disaster management fund of Rs 5 million. He condoled with the relatives of those who lost their lives and assured the displaced persons to extend maximum relief.

