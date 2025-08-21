BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.56%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
DGKC 192.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.27%)
FCCL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.29%)
FFL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.55%)
GCIL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.81%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 93.61 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.23%)
NBP 153.80 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (3.74%)
PAEL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PPL 180.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.86%)
PREMA 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.19%)
PRL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
PTC 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.58%)
SSGC 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.92%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.93%)
BR100 15,199 Increased By 13.7 (0.09%)
BR30 43,024 Increased By 181.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Aug 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-21

Punjab CM wants AI-based ‘smart’ services in Punjab

Recorder Report Published August 21, 2025 Updated August 21, 2025 06:52am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Seishiro Eto Chairman Japan’s Parliamentarians’ Friendship League in which matters pertaining to enhancing Pak-Japan parliamentary contacts were agreed. Seishiro Eto congratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif on becoming the first female Chief Minister of Punjab.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated Seishiro Eto’s services for promoting parliamentary as well as Pakistan-Japan relations. Seishiro Eto welcomed the visit of the first female Chief Minister to Japan.

Seishiro Eto while talking to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif assured that he would play his positive role in bringing investment to Punjab along with launching joint projects with Japan. It was also agreed to further strengthen mutual ties by maintaining contacts at the parliamentary level. Matters relating to issues for increasing cooperation in the sectors of agriculture, industry and manpower were discussed.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif apprised about the vision of the Punjab government with regard to launching development projects in the province. While talking to Seishiro Eto she said, “We will move forward cordial relations between Japan and Punjab to new heights. We will benefit from Japanese experiences in the fields of education, health, urban development, police, sewage, water treatment, environment and other sectors.”

She outlined, “We will popularize the usage of technology to promote development and progress in the province. We will introduce AI-based smart services in Punjab. We intend to establish research-oriented partnerships between educational institutions of Punjab and the Japanese universities.”

Moreover, the CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Metropolitan Expressway Nihonbashi section in Tokyo. She visited the ancient Nihonbashi Bridge in Japan. Nihonbashi Bridge is a source of entertainment and interest for pedestrians. Nihonbashi, Tokyo’s famous waterfront, connects Tokyo Station and other districts.

An underground expressway will be completed in the next few years to preserve the ancient beauty of Nihonbashi Bridge. Nihonbashi Expressway is a mega project being built under public-private partnership in Japan.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was also apprised about the eco-friendly effects of the Nihonbashi Expressway project. She also inspected the hub of Nihonbashi Redevelopment, ‘VISTA’

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab Pakistan and Japan Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz AI based smart services Seishiro Eto

Comments

200 characters

Punjab CM wants AI-based ‘smart’ services in Punjab

Economic census: PBS set to launch report on findings

Chinese conglomerate keen to invest in maritime sector

Water released into Sutlej by India causes crop losses in Pakistani Punjab

Karachi: rains cause around Rs15bn trade losses

Uniform FCA: ECC unimpressed by Nepra’s viewpoint

APTMA demands SNGPL waive gas bill arrears

Land-related cases: Wapda chief comments on AG’s findings

Credit access to small farmers: Risk coverage scheme for banks, MFBs unveiled

Regulators linked to SECP eService portal

PBC rejects amendments in anti-terrorism act

Read more stories