Punjab CM wants AI-based ‘smart’ services in Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Seishiro Eto Chairman Japan’s Parliamentarians’ Friendship League in which matters pertaining to enhancing Pak-Japan parliamentary contacts were agreed. Seishiro Eto congratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif on becoming the first female Chief Minister of Punjab.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated Seishiro Eto’s services for promoting parliamentary as well as Pakistan-Japan relations. Seishiro Eto welcomed the visit of the first female Chief Minister to Japan.

Seishiro Eto while talking to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif assured that he would play his positive role in bringing investment to Punjab along with launching joint projects with Japan. It was also agreed to further strengthen mutual ties by maintaining contacts at the parliamentary level. Matters relating to issues for increasing cooperation in the sectors of agriculture, industry and manpower were discussed.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif apprised about the vision of the Punjab government with regard to launching development projects in the province. While talking to Seishiro Eto she said, “We will move forward cordial relations between Japan and Punjab to new heights. We will benefit from Japanese experiences in the fields of education, health, urban development, police, sewage, water treatment, environment and other sectors.”

She outlined, “We will popularize the usage of technology to promote development and progress in the province. We will introduce AI-based smart services in Punjab. We intend to establish research-oriented partnerships between educational institutions of Punjab and the Japanese universities.”

Moreover, the CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Metropolitan Expressway Nihonbashi section in Tokyo. She visited the ancient Nihonbashi Bridge in Japan. Nihonbashi Bridge is a source of entertainment and interest for pedestrians. Nihonbashi, Tokyo’s famous waterfront, connects Tokyo Station and other districts.

An underground expressway will be completed in the next few years to preserve the ancient beauty of Nihonbashi Bridge. Nihonbashi Expressway is a mega project being built under public-private partnership in Japan.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was also apprised about the eco-friendly effects of the Nihonbashi Expressway project. She also inspected the hub of Nihonbashi Redevelopment, ‘VISTA’

