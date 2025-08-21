CM seeks Japanese tech to improve traffic, urban systems

LAHORE: “Japanese experiences and technology will be used to improve traffic and urban systems in Punjab,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

During her visit to Tokyo’s state-of-the-art traffic control center, she was given a detailed briefing on the working of traffic control room, and the technology used for the purpose. She was apprised by the authorities concerned, “Tokyo has the honor of being the first city to use ‘infrared technology’ for traffic control and monitoring.”

They said, “CCTV cameras and roadside sensors are also being used for traffic control and monitoring in Tokyo.”

The chief minister was further briefed about data collection, transport planning and the infrastructure in the traffic control room, and was apprised about the provision of ambulances and police action in case of accidents and emergencies. She observed the modern monitoring system to prevent overspeeding and signal violations, and also learnt about the system to inform public about weather changes in Tokyo through the traffic control system.

The chief minister said, “Lahore will be made the first smart city using a modern traffic management system, funds for which have been given in the annual development program. Traffic system of all major cities of Punjab, including Lahore, is being connected to AI.”

She highlighted, “To maintain smooth traffic flow, more than 12,000 kms long roads have been revamped in Punjab. To reduce traffic pressure on roads, efficient mass transit systems are being introduced in Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad. Safe City cameras are being used for traffic monitoring.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025