‘US-Canada relations’

This is apropos several letters to the Editor from this writer carried by the newspaper in recent days. Concluding, the path back is still possible, but it requires decisive steps now. Tariffs must be rolled back, inflammatory rhetoric abandoned, and cooperation under the USMCA framework restored.

Both nations stand to gain far more from renewing their friendship than from prolonging this feud. By acting swiftly, they can repair the economic damage, restore public trust, and return to the days when crossing the border was a gesture of friendship rather than a symbol of division.

May wisdom muffle the clamor of pride, and may prudence guide the decisions that affect millions. May the leaders of the United States and Canada remember the years when they stood as the closest of allies and set an example for the world.

Let this be the moment when two natural friends, turned by folly into unnatural foes, find their way back to partnership so that future generations inherit cooperation, not rivalry, and a shared prosperity that benefits all. Amen.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025