Fragmented climate funding in KP: a costly gamble

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has now endured two climate catastrophes in just three years, and the scale is staggering.

In August 2025 alone, flash floods claimed 327 lives, including 158 deaths in Buner in a single week, while more than 1,600 buildings were damaged, 428 livestock lost, and entire tourist families swept away in Swat. These tragedies echo the devastation of 2022, when over 600,000 people were displaced, 7,700 cattle killed, and 326,000 homes destroyed; it is a vivid proof that this cycle is no longer an anomaly but a deepening pattern of climate vulnerability. Pakistan has faced this magnitude before.

In 2010, record monsoon rains submerged one-fifth of the country, directly affecting 20 million people, killing nearly 2,000, and inflicting over USD 40 billion in damages to infrastructure, agriculture, and industry.

Yet, despite these mounting disasters, KP’s climate finance remains fragmented. The province has earmarked billions: Rs 41.1 billion for mitigation and Rs 93.7 billion for adaptation in its 2023-24 budget. On paper, these are impressive figures. In practice, however, this funding risks becoming a costly gamble: poorly tracked, scattered across departments, and dangerously out of sync with escalating risks.

The costs of inaction are already visible. Climate shocks are overwhelming local capacity, from catastrophic floods to urban health crises like rising dengue cases in Peshawar, driven by hotter temperatures, erratic rainfall, and higher humidity. In other words, volatility is not just destroying infrastructure, it is driving up health costs and straining already stretched public services.

The question is not whether KP is spending money, but whether it is spending it wisely. While mitigation funds are spread across sectors such as forestry, transport, and waste management, there is no central “climate budget.” This invisibility makes it nearly impossible to track where money goes or how effective it is.

Projects that clearly contribute to resilience, say in irrigation or health, are not labelled as climate-related, meaning they cannot be reported domestically or to international funders. This is more than an accounting issue. Pakistan’s own National Climate Change Policy (NCCP) and National Adaptation Plan (NAP) stress the need for traceable and transparent financing. By ignoring this, KP not only weakens accountability but also cuts itself off from potential external support.

At the national level, reforms are moving in the opposite direction. With support from the IMF, Pakistan has rolled out Climate Budget Tagging (CBT), which integrates climate classification into the federal budget process. A new form, III-C, now tracks climate-related subsidies and programs across ministries.

The results are telling. The federal government allocated Rs. 603 billion for mitigation in 2025-26, up 183 percent from the previous year, and Rs 85.4 billion for adaptation, up 83 percent. These are not just inflated figures: they are tagged, traceable, and reportable to international partners like the Green Climate Fund (GCF). This transparency has already improved Pakistan’s credibility with global climate finance institutions.

In contrast, KP has no such system. Without tagging or a climate-aware financial management framework, even well-intentioned projects risk disappearing into a policy blind spot. The province cannot demonstrate alignment with national priorities, nor can it credibly pitch to global funds.

This blind spot is particularly dangerous in a province as climate vulnerable as KP. Floods, forest degradation, and health emergencies are escalating. Without transparent budgeting, every rupee spent on risks becoming a missed opportunity, one that could otherwise attract external finance, build resilience, and reduce losses.

For KP, the path forward is clear. The province must adopt climate budget tagging across departments, taking lessons from the federal government’s recent reforms, so that climate-related expenditures are visible and traceable. Allocations should be aligned with national frameworks such as the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) and National Climate Change Policy (NCCP), ensuring consistency and coherence with Pakistan’s broader climate strategy.

Equally important is the disclosure and centralization of climate spending to strengthen accountability and enable external financing opportunities. Departments need to be integrated so that climate action is not scattered across silos but coordinated toward shared outcomes.

Climate change is not waiting, and KP cannot afford to either. In a province where over 300 lives were lost in a single season of floods and dengue cases continue to rise, fragmented financing is no longer a bureaucratic flaw. It is a gamble with people’s lives.

