BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.56%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
DGKC 192.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.27%)
FCCL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.29%)
FFL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.55%)
GCIL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.81%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 93.61 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.23%)
NBP 153.80 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (3.74%)
PAEL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PPL 180.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.86%)
PREMA 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.19%)
PRL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
PTC 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.58%)
SSGC 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.92%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.93%)
BR100 15,199 Increased By 13.7 (0.09%)
BR30 43,024 Increased By 181.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Aug 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-21

Most Gulf equities end lower

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2025 06:06am

DUBAI: Most Gulf stocks fell on Wednesday in tandem with weaker global share markets, as investors wait for signals on the US interest rate outlook from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium later this week.

When Powell gives his speech on Friday traders will be watching closely for any pushback against expectations for a rate cut next month. US monetary policy strongly influences Gulf markets, where most currencies are pegged to the dollar.

The Qatari benchmark index fell for a fourth straight session, closing down 1.6% as profit-taking persisted after last week’s earnings-fuelled rally. All constituents declined, including Qatar Islamic Bank, down 2.9%, and Qatar National Bank, off 1.5%.

“The market in Qatar is awaiting the FTSE Global Equity Index quarterly review this week, which could influence trading activity,” said Osama Al Saifi, managing director for MENA at Traze.com.

FTSE Global Equity Index is considered a key benchmark among global institutional investors.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index dropped 0.5% after four sessions of gains, with most sectors lower. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties lost 1%, and Emirates NBD

fell 1.3%. The emirate’s largest lender ENBD issued a 1 billion renminbi ($139 million) three-year Dim Sum bond at par to yield 2.4%, IFR reported.

“The index continues to linger near multi-year highs, with its next direction uncertain. A correction remains possible if the market fails to find new support,” said Al Saifi. The Abu Dhabi benchmark index eased 0.1%, weighed down by a 0.9% drop in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and a 2% fall in ADNOC Drilling.

Jerome Powell Most Gulf stocks

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf equities end lower

Economic census: PBS set to launch report on findings

Chinese conglomerate keen to invest in maritime sector

Water released into Sutlej by India causes crop losses in Pakistani Punjab

Karachi: rains cause around Rs15bn trade losses

Uniform FCA: ECC unimpressed by Nepra’s viewpoint

APTMA demands SNGPL waive gas bill arrears

Land-related cases: Wapda chief comments on AG’s findings

Credit access to small farmers: Risk coverage scheme for banks, MFBs unveiled

Regulators linked to SECP eService portal

PBC rejects amendments in anti-terrorism act

Read more stories